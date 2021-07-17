Winlock High School honor roll

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.
Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.
4.0 grade-point average
12th grade: Joel Dahl, Samuel Howsden, Fiona Sanchez and Elizabeth Wolfe.
11th grade: Alexa Barragan Chavez, Addison Hall, Taylor Tait, Madison Vigre and Kyle Wantaja.
10th grade: Jay Crow.
3.99-3.5
12th grade: Edgar Barragan Chavez, Trenton Belden, Faith Deans, Michael Garrison II, Aiden Gomez, Karlie Jones, Kaitlynn Mitchell, Abraham Mohsin, Alexis Quezada-Puente, Heriberto Regino, Luis Sanchez, Matthew Thornley, Landon Tiemens, Austin Trodahl, Camie Valentine, Bruce Velazco, Joseph Welch and Kiah Winter.
11th grade: Maia Chaney, Savannah Cline, Jacob Cory, Josmely Cruz Ramirez, Trinity Landis, Ashley Larsen, Maggie Maddox, Mekhi Morlin, Neal Patching, Nolan Swofford and Mistica Valencia.
10th grade: Xavier Barragan, Bradley Bellikka, Devon Carson, Noel Contreras Barron, DJ Harrell, Natasha Patton, Kiya Peppers, Aaron Sanchez, Payton Sickles and Jocelyn Velazco Flores.
Ninth grade: Sara Beaber, Kylie Bellikka, Tyson Bonds, Charlee Connelly, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Nevaeh Freitas, Sara Gabbert, Jenifer Galarza, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Abby Hallstrom, Raegan Lester, Michael Magallon, Noor Mohsin, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Madison Rohman, Kylee Smith, Romi Smith and Lakoda South.
3.49-3.0
12th grade: Tianna Bornstein-Cook, Azhia Camps, Nathanael Childers, Alicia Clevenger, Joshua Cureton, Yoreli Ramirez Montes, Gabrielle Salgado and Javin Turner.
11th grade: Marissa Boylan, Cheyenne Campos-Castaneda, Gabriela Cruz Guijosa, Rozalyn Lamphier, Tallen Lofberg, Collin Regalado, Caleb Richendollar, Reese Roberts, Charles Stephens, Citlali Velazco, Reilyn Yarbrough and Ian Zucati.
10th grade: Kyle Akin, Zane Carson, Adriane Cram, Andre Devous, Kaleb Hornburg, Madisen Keatley, Josalynn Shepardson, Amanda Shepherd, Keith Tippery and Trevor Twiggs.
Ninth grade: Donnie Butterton, Julian Camps, Enrique Castaneda-Hauge, Grace Cotton, Samuel Dupree, Erick Gaylor, Kindyl Kelly, Joshua Larson, Rosie Meade, Madison Pelagio, Daisy Sanchez, Emily Sanders, Yaretsi Silvestre, Ricky Thompson, Jack Tiemens, Chase Trodahl, Nazira Valencia and Jamie Wantaja.