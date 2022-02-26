Winlock High School honor roll (copy)

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.
Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.
4.0 grade-point average12th grade: Addison Hall, Taylor Ruiz and Madison Vigre.
Ninth grade: Mateo Leon, Mayson Miller, Mariah Pacho and Lincoln Ruiz.
3.99-3.512th grade: Maia Chaney, Jacob Cory, Mekhi Morlin, Mistica Valencia, Reilyn Yarbrough, Neal Patching, Reese Roberts, Rodrigo Perales-Casas and Savannah Cline.
11th grade: Natasha Patton, Maria Dengler, Nathaniel Gerger, Devon Carson, DJ Harrell, Daven Kelly, Payton Sickles and Adriane Cram.
10th grade: Charlee Connelly, Noor Mohsin, Sara Beaber, Sara Gabbert, Madison Rohman, Raegan Lester, Grace Cotton, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Donnie Butterton and Romi Smith.
Ninth grade: Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Natalie Jackson, Jadin Landry, Kyleigh Creach, Jasmine Solorio, Almir Ramirez-Montes and Nevaeh Smith.
3.49-3.012th grade: Matthew Turner, Samantha Anderson, Maggie Maddox, Isaac Ramirez, Gabriela Cruz Guijosa, Marissa Boylan, Collin Regalado, Josmely Cruz Ramirez and Rylei Krusmark.
11th grade: Madisen Keatley, Miriam Mohsin, Josalynn Shepardson, Trevor Twiggs, Kiya Peppers, Chase Scofield and Amanda Shepherd.
10th grade: Emily Leikute, Julian Camps, Brianna Ochoa, Nevaeh Freitas, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Yaretsi Silvestre, Chase Trodahl, Kindyl Kelly, Enrique Castaneda-Hauge, Pablo Regino and Ricky Thompson.
Ninth grade: Logan Buckner, Christian Uhri, Evan Sanchez, Dru Schlecht, Taylor Bonds, Kyndra Forler, Alfonso Barragan-Cruz and Justin Allman.