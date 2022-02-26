Winlock High School honor roll (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winlock Middle School honor roll

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.

Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.

4.0 grade-point average12th grade: Addison Hall, Taylor Ruiz and Madison Vigre.

Ninth grade: Mateo Leon, Mayson Miller, Mariah Pacho and Lincoln Ruiz.

3.99-3.512th grade: Maia Chaney, Jacob Cory, Mekhi Morlin, Mistica Valencia, Reilyn Yarbrough, Neal Patching, Reese Roberts, Rodrigo Perales-Casas and Savannah Cline.

11th grade: Natasha Patton, Maria Dengler, Nathaniel Gerger, Devon Carson, DJ Harrell, Daven Kelly, Payton Sickles and Adriane Cram.

10th grade: Charlee Connelly, Noor Mohsin, Sara Beaber, Sara Gabbert, Madison Rohman, Raegan Lester, Grace Cotton, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Donnie Butterton and Romi Smith.

Ninth grade: Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Natalie Jackson, Jadin Landry, Kyleigh Creach, Jasmine Solorio, Almir Ramirez-Montes and Nevaeh Smith.

3.49-3.012th grade: Matthew Turner, Samantha Anderson, Maggie Maddox, Isaac Ramirez, Gabriela Cruz Guijosa, Marissa Boylan, Collin Regalado, Josmely Cruz Ramirez and Rylei Krusmark.

11th grade: Madisen Keatley, Miriam Mohsin, Josalynn Shepardson, Trevor Twiggs, Kiya Peppers, Chase Scofield and Amanda Shepherd.

10th grade: Emily Leikute, Julian Camps, Brianna Ochoa, Nevaeh Freitas, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Yaretsi Silvestre, Chase Trodahl, Kindyl Kelly, Enrique Castaneda-Hauge, Pablo Regino and Ricky Thompson.

Ninth grade: Logan Buckner, Christian Uhri, Evan Sanchez, Dru Schlecht, Taylor Bonds, Kyndra Forler, Alfonso Barragan-Cruz and Justin Allman.

