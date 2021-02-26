Washington State Parks hiring park, senior park aides

Job openings for hundreds of seasonal park aides to help operate state parks during the summer have been announced by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

Each summer the organization employs 400 park aides and 45 senior park aides to work from April through September, according to a press release.

Depending on the location, aides register campers, tend trails, clean campgrounds and comfort stations, and perform a variety of custodial maintenance chores. They also may staff park offices, interact with visitors and help with interpretive and educational programs.

Senior park aides lead the other park aides.

According to the press release, most of the available park aide positions are not permanent. The positions last a certain amount of time, usually five to six months and less than one year.

Seasonal park aides and senior park aides come back each year for the same timeframe, such as from March 1 to Oct. 31. Seasonal position employees have the opportunity to gain permanent status according to the press release.