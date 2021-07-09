Wahkiakum High School graduate inducted into the Naval Academy

Ellie Wiltse-Hiatt of Cathlamet will be inducted June 30, into the United States Naval Academy class of 2025.

A 2021 graduate of Wahkiakum High School, the daughter of Adrienne and Matt Wiltse-Hiatt, will play Division I women’s soccer at the Academy.

According to a press release from the Academy, approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class. Each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer, a program designed to help the freshmen prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the challenges that await them, states a press release from the Naval Academy.

During Plebe Summer, candidates do not have access to television, movies, the internet or music. Candidates also have restricted cellphone access — they can make only three calls during the six weeks of training.

In the program, plebes learn basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. They learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles, states the press release.

Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical or professional development and team-building skills.