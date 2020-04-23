Views and Brews headed online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For its 13th season, the Mount St. Helens Institute’s science lecture series Volcano Views and Brews celebrates the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens. This year, however, the celebration takes place online starting from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 when author Melanie Holmes and retired journalist Jeff Renner speak about the life and legacy of volcanologist David Johnston, who died when the mountain erupted.

The discussions will be held at 6 p.m. Mondays. Participants can tune in to the broadcasts by going to the institute’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mshinstitute/. According to a press release from the institute, a Facebook account is not needed to view the lectures.

With 2020 being the 40th anniversary of the mountain’s eruption, each lecture will explore the events the past had on history, culture and science.

For the May 4 event, author Eric Wagner will present “After the Blast: The Ecological Recovery of Mount St. Helens.” On May 11, author Christine Colasurdo, forest service archaeologist Rick McCclure; and Tanna Engdahl, spiritual leader of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, will present “What Does Mount St. Helens Mean to You?”