 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vacation Bible School
0 comments
editor's pick
Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vacation Bible School

Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed this summer.

Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church’s name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.).

Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com.

No information will be taken over the phone.

AUG. 9-13

Child Evangelism Fellowship — Five Day Club: 10-11:30 a.m., Kelso First Baptist Church, 214 S Fourth, Kelso; Bible lessons, snacks and fun activities; for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. To register in advance, call 360-423-2513; or register first day.

— The Daily News

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Newcomb - Carla, 62, of Longview, died July 30, at the Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens a…

Obituaries

Death Notice

Martin — Michael, 77, of Longview, died, July 29 at the Hospice Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Mary and JB Brown
Obituaries

Mary and JB Brown

Mary and JB were married in Cowlitz County, Washington in March 1967 where they worked, worshiped and spent most of their lives.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Bunton — Teri Marie, 59, of Longview, died Aug. 1 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Englefield — Martha Jane, 73, of Woodland, died Aug. 3 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News