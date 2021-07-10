Vacation Bible School

Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed this summer.

Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church’s name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.).

Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com.

No information will be taken over the phone.

JULY 12-16

Destination Dig — Uncovering the Truth About Jesus (Jeremiah 29:13): 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 211 Front Ave. N.W., Castle Rock. Music, games, snacks, crafts, Bible study and more; free for children kindergarten through sixth grade; register at firstbaptistcastlerock.com. Details: 360-274-4113.

AUG. 2-6