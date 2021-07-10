 Skip to main content
Vacation Bible School
Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed this summer.

Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church’s name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.).

Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com.

No information will be taken over the phone.

JULY 12-16

Destination Dig — Uncovering the Truth About Jesus (Jeremiah 29:13): 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 211 Front Ave. N.W., Castle Rock. Music, games, snacks, crafts, Bible study and more; free for children kindergarten through sixth grade; register at firstbaptistcastlerock.com. Details: 360-274-4113.

AUG. 2-6

Camp Crestview – Destination Dig: 9 a.m.-noon, Alston’s Corner Assembly of God, 25272 Alston Road, Rainier; free; for children entering first through fifth grades; snacks, crafts, T-shirt, music, Bible lessons, games. Camp musical presentation for parents/family at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 6. Registration deadline is July 28. Call 503-556-1961 and leave a clear message with name and phone number.

Rocky Railway, Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through: 9-11:45 a.m., Toutle Christian Fellowship, 5067 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Bible Adventures, Loco Motion Games, Imagination Train Station, Chew Chew Cafe, Sing and Play Express. For children 4 to 12 years old. Free. Register in advance at www.toutle.org. Details: call/text Laurie at 360-751-3323.

— The Daily News

