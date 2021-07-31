Vacation Bible School

Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed this summer.

Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church’s name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.).

Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com.

No information will be taken over the phone.

AUG. 2-6

Camp Crestview — Destination Dig: 9 a.m.-noon, Alston’s Corner Assembly of God, 25272 Alston Road, Rainier; free; for children entering first through fifth grades; snacks, crafts, T-shirt, music, Bible lessons, games. Camp musical presentation for parents/family at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 6. Registration deadline is July 28. Call 503-556-1961 and leave a clear message with name and phone number.

Mystery Island — Tracking Down the One True God: 9 a.m.-noon, Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview; music, games, snacks, crafts, Bible study; free for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade; register at calvarylv.org. Details: 360-423-1160.