Outdoors Report: Don’t fear the bears

FISHIN’

For the second week in a row the WDFW was unable to provide a creel sample report for Lower Columbia River tributaries, but based on the amount of rainfall that’s splattered this verdant swatch of God’s country over the last week it’s a safe bet that the prospects at nearly every honey hole have turned to split pea soup. Several rivers have been on flood watch for the better part of a week and it will take a serious dry spell before rivers round back into fishable shape.

With most salmon and steelhead fishing out of the question at the moment one option anglers were banking on was the catch-and-keep sturgeon fishery that opened last week in the Columbia River dam pools. However, changes to those river monster harvesting opportunities have been arriving fast and furious as a runaway log barge this week. As Monday turned into Tuesday sturgeon retention in The Dalles pool was closed. Then, as Thursday turned to Friday, sturgeon retention was shuttered in the Bonneville pool. According to fish managers, the early turnout and harvest rates for both pools was much higher than anticipated, which led to the quick closures. The waters between John Day Dam and McNary Dam will remain open for sturgeon harvest until further notice.