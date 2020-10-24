Toledo High School honor roll

The Toledo High School first term honor roll for the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.
Principal’s list
4.0 to 3.75 grade-point average
12th grade: Ryan Bloomstrom, Emma Boggs, Jonathan Cisneros Villalba, Emma Cline, Riley Frye, Chloe Nyberg, Keylin Plancarte, Stacie Spahr and Ashley White.
11th grade: Macy Ball, Dylan Blosl, Yulisa Cabrera, Hailey Dickinson, Rose Dillon, Justin Filla, Briza Gallegos, Wesley Horrace, Kaiden Koch, Taylor Langhaim, Wyatt Nef, Leith Sarkinen, Marina Smith, Damion Soto, Emmarae Troxell, Aidan Umbriaco and Jazalynn Zarate.
10th grade: Shyann Barratt, Candace Clark, Jacob Cournyer, Kyle Debo, Jessica Dickinson, Paige Hill and Karely Plancarte.
Ninth grade: Brynn Davis, Alyssa Edminster, Lyndzie Filla, Shaylie Flanery, Matthew Hackett, Karley Harris, Mialeigh Jurica and Quyn Norberg.
Honor roll
3.74-3.20 grade-point average
12th grade: Haley Anderson, Katherine Demery, Charles Glass, Davin Kinsman, Gracie Madill, Nicholas Marty, Hunter Smith, Jesse Towns, Calvin Wallace and Megan Wallace.
11th grade: Marissa Ball, Greenlee Clark, Heather Fenison, Conor Gilreath, Jedd Halberg, Ethan McAleny, Carson Olmstead, Vanesa Rodriguez, Haliegh Schamel, Carter Sorensen, Marty Tanninen, Markelly Wallace and Brynn Williams.
10th grade: Reyna Beaver, Aleena Bloomstrom, Yarely Cabera, Teresa Cothren, Geoffrey Glass, Daria Okul, John Rose and Kai Sarkinen.
Ninth grade: Ethan Brooks, Ethen Carver, Dalton Janisch, Annalise Nyberg, Wyatt Peek, Billie Randall, Caiden Schultz and Estelle Wood.
Honorable mention
3.19-3.0 grade-point average
12th grade: Jacob Marley, Maryssa Peters, Rylie Pliler and Trey Rego.
11th grade: Destiny Gifford, Damon Livers and Averie Robins.
10th grade: Ty Abernathy, Conner Olmstead, Asya Perrie, Samuel Rinker and Dezarai Schlecht.
Ninth grade: Rosa Luna-Sanchez, Hunter Lyvere and Cali Sharlow.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!