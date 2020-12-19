Toledo High School honor roll

The Toledo High School trimester honor roll for the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.
Principal’s list
4.0 to 3.75 grade-point average
12th grade: Emma Boggs, Emma Cline, Riley Frye, Gracie Madill, Chloe Nyberg, Keylin Plancarte, Stacie Spahr and Ashley White.
11th grade: Macy Ball, Dylan Blosl, Yulisa Cabrera, Greenlee Clark, Hailey Dickinson, Rose Dillon, Justin Filla, Briza Gallegos, Wesley Horrace, Taylor Langhaim, Wyatt Nef, Marina Smith, Aidan Umbriaco and Jazalynn Zarate.
10th grade: Shyann Barratt, Aleena Bloomstrom, Candace Clark, Teresa Cothren, Jacob Cournyer, Kyle Debo, Paige Hill, Daria Okul and Diann Semenchuk.
Ninth grade: Brynn Davis, Irys Deaguero, Lyndzie Filla, Shaylie Flanery, Matthew Hackett, Karley Harris, Mialeigh Jurica, Emma Moen, Jacob Nef, Quyn Norberg, Whitney Olson, Hayden Sanford, Caiden Schultz, Rogan Stanley, Cecilia Velazquez, Kaven Winters and Estelle Wood.
Honor roll
3.74-3.2
12h grade: Haley Anderson, Ryan Bloomstrom, Jonathan Cisneros Villalba, Thomas Glass, Davin Kinsman, Maryssa Peters, Jesse Towns and Hailey Woodard.
11th grade: Marissa Ball, Conor Gilreath, Jedd Halberg, Kaiden Koch, Damon Livers, Ethan McAleny, Christopher Morales, Carson Olmstead, Leith Sarkinen, Carter Sorensen, Damion Soto, Daniel Velazquez and Brynn Williams
10th grade: Yarely Cabrera, Jessica Dickinson, Karely Plancarte, Samuel Rinker, John Rose and Ayden Vodjansky.
Ninth grade: Alyssa Edminster, Dalton Janisch, Rosa Luna-Sanchez, Annalise Nyberg, Billie Randall, Bayon Rodriguez, Cali Sharlow and Hailee Turner.
Honorable mention
3.19-3.0
12th grade: Fredy Fernandez, Trey Rego and Calvin Wallace.
11th grade: Stevie Johnston, Vanesa Rodriguez, Haliegh Schamel, Emmarae Troxell and Madelynn Zembas.
10th grade: Ian Devine, Jack Ek and Conner Olmstead.
Ninth grade: Ethen Carver, Gavin Stewart and Sandra Thompson.
