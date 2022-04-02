Toledo High School honor roll

The Toledo High School trimester two honor roll for the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.
Principal’s list
4.0 to 3.75 grade-point average
12th grade: Macy Ball, Marissa Ball, Dylan Blosl, Yulisa Cabrera, Greenlee Clark, Hailey Dickinson, Rose Dillon, Justin Filla, Lindy Foley, Briza Gallegos, Destiny Gifford, Conor Gilreath, Wesley Horrace, Taylor Langhaim, Wyatt Nef, Jenna Oberndorf, Carson Olmstead, Vanesa Rodriguez, Haliegh Schamel, Marina Smith, Carter Sorensen, Emmarae Troxell, Brynn Williams and Madelynn Zembas.
11th grade: Shyann Barratt, Candace Clark, Kyle Debo, Abbie Marcil and Jessica Dickinson.
10th grade: Lynzie Filla, Shaylie Flanery, Mialeigh Jurica, Jacob Nef, Quyn Norberg, Trenton Oberndorf, Whitney Olson, Billie Randall, Jessie Ritola, Hailee Turner, Cecilia Velazquez, Kaven Winters and Estelle Wood.Ninth grade:
Jaclyn Bruckelmyer, Ericka Caywood, Hope Gould, Olivia Hill, Zoey Schlecht, Sean Smiley, Sofie Taylor and Emmalia Woodard.
Honor roll
3.74-3.2
12th grade: Jodie Atkinson, Stevie Johnston, Damion Soto and Daniel Velazquez.
11th grade: Aleena Bloomstrom, Bethany Bowen, Ian Devine, Paige Hill, Daria Okul, Conner Olmstead, John Rose and Kai Sarkinen.
10th grade: Stefani Arceo-Hansen, Ethen Carver, Seth Danforth, Anthony Defranco, Dalton Janisch, Milo Levanen, Wyatt Peek, Abigail Pruett, Bayron Rodriguez, Caiden Schultz, Cali Sharlow and Rogan Stanley.
Ninth grade: Jade Bell, Eric Bragg, Anthony Chapin, Molly Hight, Kaycee Horrace, Nolan Koskiniemi, Cole Langhaim, Alexander Luna-Ortiz, Treyton Marty, Makenna Miller, McKenna Plesko, Railey St. Jean, Kate Simonson, Philip Smiley, Ryker Sorensen, Barry Tanninen and Zackaree Verhei.
Honorable mention
3.19-3.0
12th grade: Christopher Morales and Aidan Umbriaco.
11th grade: Yarely Cabrera, Jacob Cournyer, Jack Ek, Geoffrey Glass, Karely Plancarte and Ayden Vodjansky.
10th grade: Kasen Ball, Irys Deaguero, Matthew Hackett, Jordynne Hensley, Jordan McKenzie and Rayder Stemkoski-Garcia.
Ninth grade: Asher Higgenbottom, Calvin Kysar, Christopher Martin, Cael Sarkinen, Salina Tikka, Bryson Trosper and Dennis Vernon.