Toledo High School honor roll

The Toledo High School trimester honor roll for the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.
Principal’s list
4.0 to 3.75 grade-point average
12th grade: Macy Ball, Marissa Ball, Dylan Blosl, Yulisa Cabrera, Greenlee Clark, Hailey Dickinson, Rose Dillon, Justin Filla, Destiny Gifford, Wesley Horrace, Stevie Johnson, Taylor Langhaim, Wyatt Nef, Jenna Oberndorf, Carson Olmstead, Vanesa Rodriguez, Leith Sarkinen, Marina Smith, Aidan Umbriaco, Brynn Williams and Madelynn Zembas.
11th grade: Aleena Bloomstrom, Jacob Cournyer, Kyle Debo, Paige Hill, Daria Oku and John Rose.
10th grade: Ethen Carver, Irys Deaguero, Shaylie Flanery, Lynzie Filla, Mialeigh Jurica, Jordan McKenzie, Jacob Nef, Quyn Norberg, Trenton Oberndorf, Whitney Olson, Wyatt Peek, Billie Randall, Jessie Ritola, Cali Sharlow, Rogan Stanley, Hailee Turner, Cecilia Velazquez, Kaven Winters and Estelle Wood.
Ninth grade: Jaclyn Bruckelmyer, Ericka Caywood, Hope Gould, Molly Hight, Olivia Hill, Calvin Kysar, Treyton Marty, Zoey Schlecht, Philip Smiley, Barry Tanninen, Sofie Taylor and Emmalia Woodard.
Honor roll
3.74-3.2
12th grade: Jodie Atkinson, Makinley Dahlin, Heather Fenison, Lindy Foley, Conor Gilreath, Carter Sorensen, Damion Soto, Emmarae Troxell and Daniel Velazquez.
11th grade: Shyann Barratt, Reyna Beaver, Bethany Bowen, Candace Clark, Teresa Cothren, Ian Devine, Jessica Dickinson, Jack Ek, Emily Elias, Tyler Harris, Conner Olmstead, Zane Ranney, Kai Sarkinen and Ayden Vodjansky.
10th grade: Stefani Arceo-Hansen, Seth Danforth, Anthony Defranco, Dalton Janisch, Milo Levanen, Abigail Pruett, Bayron Rodriguez, Caiden Schultz, Zachary Smith and Nell Williamson.
Ninth grade: Asher Higgenbottom, Kaycee Horrace, Kasey Jorgenson, Nolan Koskiniemi, Cole Langhaim, Makenna Miller, Haylee Pedersen, McKenna Plesko, Railey St. Jean, Cael Sarkinen, Kate Simonson, Sean Smiley, Ryker Sorensen, Thomas Spahr, Salina Tikka, Bryson Trosper, Zackaree Verhei and Dennis Vernon.
Honorable mention
3.19-3.0
12th grade: Briza Gallegos, Ethan Mcaleny, Christopher Morales, Chase Ryder and Jazalynn Zarate.
11th grade: Geoffrey Glass, Karely Plancarte and Samuel Rinker.
10th grade: Gabriel Cabrera, Matthew Hackett, Jasmine Kemmerer and Christian Malunat.
Ninth grade: Jade Bell, Eric Bragg, Alexander Luna-Ortiz, Leland McCree and Luke Porter.