Three Rivers Christian honor roll

The Three Rivers Christian School honor roll for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.
4.0 grade point average
12th grade: Isabella Brittell, Ashton Cox, Riki Cuevas, Eunseo Im, Isabelle Jones, Alex Moormeier, Sharifah Namukose, Zach Parham, Emma Reinke, Gage Stout and Jessie Tevis.
11th grade: Mason Chisholm, Annah Cox, Ian Elmore, Christopher Hastings, Pervie Reed, Mabrie Richards, Josephine Rushmer and David Woodman.
10th grade: Abby Bennett, Keira Davis, Jenna Dennis, Kairu Hayashi, Crystal Pan, ChanSol Park, Walker Poyner, Gabriel Royce and AnnaJoy Tevis.
Ninth grade: Mia Byers, Ruby Hart, Ailie Jimenez, Yeonjoo Jung, Kelsey Poyner and Lily Richards.
Eighth grade: Emma Bennett, Jana Knapp, Hannah Larsen, Sara Mittleider, Alex Myren, Elizabeth Helen Romanillos and Nicole Walker.
3.99-3.5
12th grade: Dyllen Hoard, Sam Jessen, Zowie Carmody and Kendal Newport.
11th grade: Shante Hilsinger, Hailey Flock, Gavin Dombrowsky, Alex Hammond, Cameron Newport, Noah Kloppman, Bug Baker and Chanetelle Isaacson.
10th grade: Jailey Carroll, Hamvin Eram Eram, Emilee Smith and Marisa Foister.
Ninth grade: Josiah Beck, Reid Bobbitt, Bodie Huhta, Jake Beck, Amelia Borek and Dossen Morrow.
Eighth grade: Jersey Fagan, Elisha Vydra, Elliott Chong, Kristen Bunn, Thomas Wakefield, Keelie Barnett, Preston Myren, Lily Larranaga and Josiah Montanez.
3.49-3.0
11th grade: Mason Arrera and Cole Stephens.
10th grade: Seth Treichel.
Ninth grade: Alana McMillan.
Eighth grade: Evie Yanez and Christopher Aparicio.
Seventh grade: Landen Marsh, Reece Achen and Keira McGliney.