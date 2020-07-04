Three Rivers Christian honor roll

The Three Rivers Christian School honor roll for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year has been announced.
4.0 grade point average
12th grade: Jordan Bergman, Chih Hsiang Lin, Abbey McCracken and Ryan Ransom.
11th grade: Isabella Brittell, Riki Cuevas, Christine Im, Isabelle Jones, Zach Parham and Emma Reinke.
10th grade: Mason Chisholm, Christopher Hastings, Pervie Reed, Mabrie Richards and Cole Shipman.
Ninth grade: Salma Bauder, Abby Bennett, Jenna Dennis, ChanSol Park and Walker Poyner.
Eighth grade: Mia Byers, Kailea Guinto, Ruby Hart, Allie Jimenez, Elijah Royce and Carson Shipman.
Seventh grade: Caleb Allen, Emma Bennett, Jana Knapp, Hannah Larsen, Sara Mittleider and Nicole Walker.
3.99-3.5
12th grade: Nathan Jessen, Paul Shiloh, Vivie Davis, Kaylena Morrison, Hannah Koski and Austin Lee.
11th grade: Zowie Carmody, Jessie Tevis, Ashton Cox, Sam Jessen, Gage Stout, Sharifah Namukose and Kendal Newport.
10th grade: Annah Cox, Seren Ogura, Miho Kurihara, Cameron Newport and Rachel Pielaet.
Ninth grade: Keira Davis, Crystal Pan, Gabriel Royce, Anna Tevis, Alex Howerton and Emilee Smith.
Eighth grade: Kelsey Poyner, Lily Richards, Josiah Beck, Amelia Borek, Anella Morse, Jake Beck, Cory Cochran, Angela Pielaet, Dossen Morrow, Jes Hilsinger, Sammy Bratton and Ava Christopher.
Seventh grade: Alex Myren, Kristen Bunn, Elisha Vydra, Preston Myren, Elizabeth Romanillos, Keelie Barnett, TJ Wakefield, Evie Yanez, Felicity Royce and Emma Ebinger.
3.49-3.0
11th grade: Evan Karavolos.
10th grade: Shante Hilsinger, Cole Stephens, Kobey Roberts, Hailey Flock, David Woodman, Lauren Ives and Noah Kloppman.
Ninth grade: Michael Fortin and Mikyla Rogers.
Eighth grade: Bodie Huhta.
Seventh grade: Josiah Montanez and Lily Larranaga.
