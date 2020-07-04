Three Rivers Christian honor roll
0 comments
Three Rivers Christian School honor roll

Three Rivers Christian honor roll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Honor roll logo

The Three Rivers Christian School honor roll for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year has been announced.

4.0 grade point average

12th grade: Jordan Bergman, Chih Hsiang Lin, Abbey McCracken and Ryan Ransom.

11th grade: Isabella Brittell, Riki Cuevas, Christine Im, Isabelle Jones, Zach Parham and Emma Reinke.

10th grade: Mason Chisholm, Christopher Hastings, Pervie Reed, Mabrie Richards and Cole Shipman.

Ninth grade: Salma Bauder, Abby Bennett, Jenna Dennis, ChanSol Park and Walker Poyner.

Eighth grade: Mia Byers, Kailea Guinto, Ruby Hart, Allie Jimenez, Elijah Royce and Carson Shipman.

Seventh grade: Caleb Allen, Emma Bennett, Jana Knapp, Hannah Larsen, Sara Mittleider and Nicole Walker.

3.99-3.5

12th grade: Nathan Jessen, Paul Shiloh, Vivie Davis, Kaylena Morrison, Hannah Koski and Austin Lee.

11th grade: Zowie Carmody, Jessie Tevis, Ashton Cox, Sam Jessen, Gage Stout, Sharifah Namukose and Kendal Newport.

10th grade: Annah Cox, Seren Ogura, Miho Kurihara, Cameron Newport and Rachel Pielaet.

Ninth grade: Keira Davis, Crystal Pan, Gabriel Royce, Anna Tevis, Alex Howerton and Emilee Smith.

Eighth grade: Kelsey Poyner, Lily Richards, Josiah Beck, Amelia Borek, Anella Morse, Jake Beck, Cory Cochran, Angela Pielaet, Dossen Morrow, Jes Hilsinger, Sammy Bratton and Ava Christopher.

Seventh grade: Alex Myren, Kristen Bunn, Elisha Vydra, Preston Myren, Elizabeth Romanillos, Keelie Barnett, TJ Wakefield, Evie Yanez, Felicity Royce and Emma Ebinger.

3.49-3.0

11th grade: Evan Karavolos.

10th grade: Shante Hilsinger, Cole Stephens, Kobey Roberts, Hailey Flock, David Woodman, Lauren Ives and Noah Kloppman.

Ninth grade: Michael Fortin and Mikyla Rogers.

Eighth grade: Bodie Huhta.

Seventh grade: Josiah Montanez and Lily Larranaga.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Mckee - Donna Janice, 81, of Vancouver, died June 27, 2020 at a Vancouver Nursing Home. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Beck - Regina May, 69, of Kelso, died June 27, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Barnes - Charles Olin Jr., 73 of Longview, died June 28, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chap…

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts warn of Covid-19 risks ahead of holiday weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News