Three Rivers Christian honor roll
Three Rivers Christian School honor roll

Three Rivers Christian honor roll

Honor roll logo

The Three Rivers Christian School honor roll for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.

4.0 grade point average

12th grade: Isabella Brittell, Ashton Cox, Riki Cuevas, Eunseo Im, Isabelle Jones, Zach Parham, Emma Reinke and Jessie Tevis.

11th grade: Mason Chisholm, Ian Elmore, Christopher Hastings, Pervie Reed, Mabrie Richards and Josephine Rushmer.

10th grade: Jenna Dennis, Crystal Pan, ChanSol Park, Walker Poyner, Gabe Royce and AnnaJoy Tevis.

Ninth grade: Mia Byers, Ruby Hart, Ailie Jimenez, Kinzey Piper, Lily Richards and Elijah Royce.

Eighth grade: Jana Knapp, Hannah Larsen, Sara Mittleider and Nicole Walker.

Seventh grade: Landen Marsh.

3.99-3.5

12th grade: Sharifah Namukose, Sam Jessen, Gage Stout and Zowie Carmody.

11th grade: David Woodman, Shante Hilsinger, Annah Cox, Hailey Flock, Bug Baker and Alex Hammond.

10th grade: Keria Davis, Jailey Carroll, Emilee Smith, Marissa Foister and Kairu Hayashi.

Ninth grade: Josiah Beck, Kelsey Poyner, Amelia Borek, Reid Bobbitt, Dossen Morrow, Bodie Huhta, Jes Hilsinger and Yeonjoo Jung.

Eighth grade: Thomas Wakefield, Elliott Chong, Jersey Fagan, Emma Bennett, Josiah Montanez, Elizabeth Helen Romanillos, Kristen Bunn, Alex Myren and Lily Larranga.

Seventh grade: Keira McGinley, Lillile Marsh and Trayton Nelson.

3.49-3.0

11th grade: Gavin Dombrowsky, Kalia Richards, Noah Kloppman, Cameron Newport and Mason Arrera.

Ninth grade: Jake Beck.

Eighth grade: Elisha Vydra.

Seventh grade: Travis Delepine.

