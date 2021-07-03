Three Rivers Christian honor roll

The Three Rivers Christian School honor roll for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.
4.0 grade point average
12th grade: Isabella Brittell, Ashton Cox, Riki Cuevas, Eunseo Im, Isabelle Jones, Zach Parham, Emma Reinke and Jessie Tevis.
11th grade: Mason Chisholm, Ian Elmore, Christopher Hastings, Pervie Reed, Mabrie Richards and Josephine Rushmer.
10th grade: Jenna Dennis, Crystal Pan, ChanSol Park, Walker Poyner, Gabe Royce and AnnaJoy Tevis.
Ninth grade: Mia Byers, Ruby Hart, Ailie Jimenez, Kinzey Piper, Lily Richards and Elijah Royce.
Eighth grade: Jana Knapp, Hannah Larsen, Sara Mittleider and Nicole Walker.
Seventh grade: Landen Marsh.
3.99-3.5
12th grade: Sharifah Namukose, Sam Jessen, Gage Stout and Zowie Carmody.
11th grade: David Woodman, Shante Hilsinger, Annah Cox, Hailey Flock, Bug Baker and Alex Hammond.
10th grade: Keria Davis, Jailey Carroll, Emilee Smith, Marissa Foister and Kairu Hayashi.
Ninth grade: Josiah Beck, Kelsey Poyner, Amelia Borek, Reid Bobbitt, Dossen Morrow, Bodie Huhta, Jes Hilsinger and Yeonjoo Jung.
Eighth grade: Thomas Wakefield, Elliott Chong, Jersey Fagan, Emma Bennett, Josiah Montanez, Elizabeth Helen Romanillos, Kristen Bunn, Alex Myren and Lily Larranga.
Seventh grade: Keira McGinley, Lillile Marsh and Trayton Nelson.
3.49-3.0
11th grade: Gavin Dombrowsky, Kalia Richards, Noah Kloppman, Cameron Newport and Mason Arrera.
Ninth grade: Jake Beck.
Eighth grade: Elisha Vydra.
Seventh grade: Travis Delepine.