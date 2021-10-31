The holiday bazaar season is upon us

This list of bazaars is sure to fill your holiday cup with cheer.
NOVEMBER, DECEMBER
Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November and December during regular business hours at Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.
NOV. 5
Annie and Co. Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie and Co. (Annie’s Closet); to benefit Longview chaplains.
NOV. 6
Annie and Co. Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie and Co. (Annie’s Closet); to benefit Longview chaplains.
Fall Bazaar: 10 a.m-4 p.m. Nov. 6, Rainier Community Church of God, 321 West C St., Rainier; sponsored by the church; to benefit the women’s ministry; coffee shop: pulled pork sandwiches, chips and beverage ($8), cinnamon roll ($2.50).
NOV. 11
Beaver Valley Grange Bazaar and Rummage Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, Beaver Valley Grange Hall, 75942 Larson Road, three miles west of Rainier; sponsored by the Grange; to benefit Dogs for Deaf and youth soccer; soup, sandwiches, pie and coffee ($3).
NOV. 12
Beaver Valley Grange Bazaar and Rummage Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Beaver Valley Grange Hall, 75942 Larson Road, three miles west of Rainier; sponsored by the Grange; to benefit Dogs for Deaf and youth soccer; soup, sandwiches, pie and coffee ($3).
NOV. 13
A Joyous Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13, Kelso United Methodist Church, 206 Cowlitz Way, Kelso; sponsored by the church; to benefit Family Promise, The Salvation Army, the Emergency Support Shelter and Community House on Broadway.
Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.
Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Woodland Grange, 404 Davidson Ave., Woodland; sponsored by the Woodland Grange; to benefit Patti Hadaller and family (fighting stage 4 cancer) and the Woodland Grange; packaged snacks and beverages available ($1-$5).
Jamaica Me Crazy Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Longview Church of Christ, 2219 50th Ave., Longview; sponsored by the church; to benefit the church’s 2022 mission team to Jamaica.
Kelso Eagles Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14, Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; sponsored by the Kelso Eagles Auxiliary; to benefit various charities the auxiliary supports; breakfast available: biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, fruit, sweet rolls, coffee and juice.
Norwegian Goodies Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20, and Dec. 11 and 18, Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St, Kelso; sponsored by the of Norway, to benefit The Salvation Army of Longview and Kelso; frozen lefse, 5 rounds for $10; Scandinavian assorted cookies (Rosettes, Krumkake and Sandbakkels in packages), 12 for $6; frozen Swedish pancakes or frozen Norwegian waffles (4 for $5), 2 pounds frozen lutefisk ($25), 12 ounces pickled herring ($10) and 14 ounces lingonberries ($6). Boutique will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NOV. 14
Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14, Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.
Kelso Eagles Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4, Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; sponsored by the Kelso Eagles Auxiliary; to benefit various charities the auxiliary supports; breakfast available: biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, fruit, sweet rolls, coffee and juice.
NOV. 19
Artisan Market: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 203 Columbia St., Kelso; sponsored by the Thoeny family; to benefit the Caring Pregnancy Center.
Mrs. Santa’s Silent Auction and Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, 1071 Cowlitz View Court N.W., Castle Rock; sponsored by Diann Bonkowski; to benefit needy families.
NOV. 20
Artisan Market: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 20 and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 203 Columbia St., Kelso; sponsored by the Thoeny family; to benefit the Caring Pregnancy Center.
Holiday Gift Sale: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20, Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 434 Davidson Ave., Woodland; sponsored by the Friends of the Woodland Community Library; to benefit activities and projects of the Friends of the Woodland Community Library.
Norwegian Goodies Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 20, and Dec. 11 and 18, Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St, Kelso; sponsored by the of Norway, to benefit The Salvation Army of Longview and Kelso; frozen lefse, 5 rounds for $10; Scandinavian assorted cookies (Rosettes, Krumkake and Sandbakkels in packages), 12 for $6; frozen Swedish pancakes or frozen Norwegian waffles (4 for $5), 2 pounds frozen lutefisk ($25), 12 ounces pickled herrng ($10) and 14 ounces lingonberries ($6). Boutique will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mrs. Santa’s Silent Auction and Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, 1071 Cowlitz View Court N.W., Castle Rock; sponsored by Diann Bonkowski; to benefit needy families.
St. Philip Holiday Boutique Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20, St. Philip Parish Hall, 430 Bozarth St., Woodland; sponsored by the St. Philip Altar Society; to benefit St. Vincent de Paul; masks required.
NOV. 21
Artisan Market: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 203 Columbia St., Kelso; sponsored by the Thoeny family; to benefit the Caring Pregnancy Center.
Mrs. Santa’s Silent Auction and Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 21, 1071 Cowlitz View Court N.W., Castle Rock; sponsored by Diann Bonkowski; to benefit needy families.
NOV. 26
It Must Be Christmas Bazaar 2: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, 521 S.W. Fifth and D St., Castle Rock; sponsored by Penny Stanley; to benefit Community House on Broadway.
Serendipity (One of a kind surprises, original art, vintage, collectibles): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28, 1707 Kelso Drive (across from Haussler Road), Kelso; sponsored by Vickie Jordan and Roxanne Forrest; to benefit Meals on Wheels.
NOV. 27
It Must Be Christmas Bazaar 2: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, 521 S.W. Fifth and D St., Castle Rock; sponsored by Penny Stanley; to benefit Community House on Broadway.
Serendipity (One of a kind surprises, original art, vintage, collectibles): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28, 1707 Kelso Drive (across from Haussler Road), Kelso; sponsored by Vickie Jordan and Roxanne Forrest; to benefit Meals on Wheels.
NOV. 28
Serendipity (One of a kind surprises, original art, vintage, collectibles): 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28, 1707 Kelso Drive (across from Haussler Road), Kelso; sponsored by Vickie Jordan and Roxanne Forrest; to benefit Meals on Wheels.
DECEMBER
Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of December during regular business hours at at Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.
DEC. 4
For the Kids Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4, Broadway Learning Center, 1410 Eighth Ave., Longview; sponsored by and to benefit the Friends of Broadway Parent Group; hot dogs (regular and turkey), chili, nachos, chips, chicken soup, water, and coffee available (50 cents-$5).
Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.
Handcrafted Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation; to benefit Longview Parks and Recreation programs.
Holiday Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4, 1520 Rose Valley Road, Kelso; sponsored by the Rose Valley Grange; to benefit high school senior scholarships; hot dogs, soups, sandwiches, nachos, baked goods (variable prices).
DEC. 5
Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5, and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.
DEC. 11
Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.
Norwegian Goodies Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St, Kelso; sponsored by the of Norway, to benefit The Salvation Army of Longview and Kelso; frozen lefse, 5 rounds for $10; Scandinavian assorted cookies (Rosettes, Krumkake and Sandbakkels in packages), 12 for $6; frozen Swedish pancakes or frozen Norwegian waffles (4 for $5), 2 pounds frozen lutefisk ($25), 12 ounces pickled herring ($10) and 14 ounces lingonberries ($6). Boutique will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DEC. 12
Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.
DEC. 18
Norwegian Goodies Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18, Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St, Kelso; sponsored by the of Norway, to benefit The Salvation Army of Longview and Kelso; frozen lefse, 5 rounds for $10; Scandinavian assorted cookies (Rosettes, Krumkake and Sandbakkels in packages), 12 for $6; frozen Swedish pancakes or frozen Norwegian waffles (4 for $5), 2 pounds frozen lutefisk ($25), 12 ounces pickled herring ($10) and 14 ounces lingonberries ($6). Boutique will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
