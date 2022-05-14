Thanks to You

PUD thankful for support

Cowlitz PUD is used to receiving calls requesting mutual aid but on April 11, when an unexpected snowstorm wreaked havoc on Cowlitz County, we were the ones needing help from our neighboring utilities and local businesses. Around 3 a.m., trees were breaking, outages were accumulating and by 6:30 a.m. nearly a third of Cowlitz County residents, or about 17,000, were without power. This was just the beginning of what would take a 48-hour effort and more than 85 personnel to repair damage and restore more than 29,000 customer outages, some of which were out more than once. In one day, we exceeded the storm customer outage minutes for the entire year of 2021. We are thankful for our line crews and dispatchers who work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and are on call 365 days a year to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of electricity to our homes. Additionally, the entire support staff who leap into action to assist operations during an outage. We also extend our gratitude to the mutual aid crews from Snohomish PUD, Grays Harbor PUD, Lewis PUD, Clallam PUD and Magnum Power.

It is important to also acknowledge the local businesses who help feed and support our crews and mutual aid crews as they work around the clock in the unpredictable elements.

Cowlitz PUD and the mutual aid crews thank these local businesses: Kelso and Longview Starbucks, Kelso Red Leaf Organic Coffee, Kelso Subway, Spice Teriyaki, Don Pedro’s and Pie@Trios for helping feed our crews throughout the restoration efforts.

Thank you to Cowlitz County Public Works road crews; the Emergency Communications Center; and the cities of Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Toutle, Kalama and Woodland. We also thank all of the Cowlitz County residents for their overwhelming support and gratitude expressed to the Cowlitz PUD crews working on restorations. We understand it is inconvenient to be without power and appreciate the outpouring of thanks and understanding we received. It is times like these when our community “shows up” to support each other.

Dave Quinn

Cowlitz PUD commissioner, board president

Thrift shop gives $22,000 to YFL

Thank you to the Youth and Family Link Thrift Shop for donating $22,000 to Youth and Family Link. The thrift shop located at 1212 Commerce Ave., Longview, is consistently a resource for the programs of Youth and Family Link.

Since the thrift shop’s establishment in 1963 by members of the guilds and with generous support from the community at large, the thrift shop has provided funds to help achieve the LINK vision.

The thrift shop is staffed entirely by volunteers who clean, refurbish and resell gently used, donate items.

Youth and Family Link’s success is rooted in the support we receive from the community. Since 1960, we have provided services to youth and families. Our commitment is to build a strong, local community of support for families in need. The commitment of the volunteers at the thrift shop exemplifies this community of support. Thank you for all of your efforts in supporting families in need of services.

Emiley Siters

Community program director

Youth and Family Link

Many thanks for Earth Day support

On April 30, 2022, we celebrated our 25th Earth Day at Lake Sacajawea. We are so fortunate to have the following sponsors and community advocates supporting this meaningful event where folks could have the opportunity to play, learn and grow in our beautiful park.

Engaging entertainment and activities were funded by our valued sponsors including our two Title Sponsors, PNW Metal Recycling and the Cowlitz PUD; along with support from Interfor, Solvay, Lanxess, Steelscape, Ecological Land Services Inc., Longview Stormwater, Weyerhaeuser and CCS – A Division of PNE.

Thank you to the exhibitors for their hands-on fun and education, including the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Master Gardeners, Abernathy SCTC (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), Boy Scouts of America, the Cowlitz Beekeepers Association, the Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board, the Cowlitz PUD, the Early Bird Lions, Lower Columbia College (Head Start/ECEAP), Lower Columbia School Gardens, the Longview Fire Department, Longview Stormwater, CCS/PNE, Cowlitz Clean Sweep and the Willapa Hills Audubon Society, Smokey Bear and Debi Osborn.

We are fortunate to have all of these groups willing to invest in our community by supporting the Earth Day celebration. This event provides good times and promotes environmental education, sustainability and responsibility.

Hope to see you next year.

Karry Williquette

Longview Parks and Recreation

