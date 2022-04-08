 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick
People

Thanks to You

Logo: Thanks to You

Thankful to CAP for building ramp

I thank Lower Columbia CAP for allowing me to have a ramp built. Special thanks to Juanita and Greg for making it happen and especially DeWayne for building it. He did an excellent job.

Thanks again to everyone who made it easier for me to get around.

K. Moore

Silver Lake

