Thanks to You

LCSG grateful for donations
Lower Columbia School Gardens thanks everyone who contributed to our Spring Matching Campaign. We are very grateful for each donation of every size. You helped us reach our goal of $20,000, and then some.
This year more than ever, we are inspired by our community and encouraged by your support in the midst of uncertainty and constant change.
A lot of gratitude is due to our generous matching sponsor, The Health Care Foundation, which doubled community donations during our matching campaign. The Health Care Foundation continues to be such an important partner and supporter of our work, as they have been since our founding 10 years ago.
Your generosity allows us to grow the produce we have been distributing to our community each week, to give away thousands of food-bearing plants to families, and to plant and care for 19 school gardens in anticipation of the eventual return of students to school. Your support ensures our organization can continue to support the needs of kids, families and teachers into the future by providing opportunities to grow and eat real food, engage in hands-on learning outside and connect with nature.
Thank you for continuing to sustain our work with your contributions. We are very grateful, and we love serving our community.
With thanks.
Ian Thompson,
Executive director
Lower Columbia School Gardens
Historical Society thankful for grant
Stella Historical Society members thank The Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation for its grant to provide money to help shore up the blacksmith shop at the historical museum site at Stella.
The support is greatly appreciated and will help preserve the historic blacksmith shop and allow the Stella Historical Society to continue to share the history of the area with children and families in the community and beyond.
The Stella Historical Society
Groups grateful for $25,000 grant
Love Overwhelming, in partnership with the KLMA Severe Weather Shelter, has received a $25,000 grant from the Waldon M. Groves Fund, a charitable fund at the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington.
This vital grant will be used to support the KLMA Severe Weather Shelter’s mission by funding a dedicated staff position that will provide centralized leadership for the severe weather shelter program, ensuring every individual in Cowlitz County has access to a safe, welcoming shelter space on the coldest nights of the year.
From Nov. 20, 2019, to Feb. 10, 2020, the KLMA Severe Weather Shelter served an average of 46.4 individuals per severe weather event night, supporting 131 unduplicated individuals in that period between 18 and 83 years old.
Four of our guests accessed permanent housing during that time and dozens accessed needed support and recovery services due to collaboration with community organizations.
We will build on that success in the coming year by using the shelter experience to continue to connect individuals experiencing homelessness to life-giving resources while changing the narrative in our community as it relates to those experiencing homelessness.
The KLMA Severe Weather Shelter leadership team is especially grateful to the Community Foundation and its generous donors for recognizing and responding to this need. Because of this grant, the KLMA Severe Weather Shelter can continue supporting the people most at risk of losing their lives during the coldest nights of the year.
For more information about the KLMA Severe Weather Shelter, or how you can support its efforts, send an email to the group’s leadership team at cowlitzshelter@gmail.com.
KLMA Severe Weather Shelter and Love Overwhelming
HL thankful for support
Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services thanks the Price Foundation for its support in providing access to eating disorder recovery treatment and positive body image to all in our community.
We are so grateful for their support and belief in our mission. It is because of supporters such as the Price Foundation that we are able to do this much needed work in our community.
Thank you so much.
With so much gratitude.
Shira Lile, director
Hello Life
