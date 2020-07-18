Thanks to You

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LCSG grateful for donations

Lower Columbia School Gardens thanks everyone who contributed to our Spring Matching Campaign. We are very grateful for each donation of every size. You helped us reach our goal of $20,000, and then some.

This year more than ever, we are inspired by our community and encouraged by your support in the midst of uncertainty and constant change.

A lot of gratitude is due to our generous matching sponsor, The Health Care Foundation, which doubled community donations during our matching campaign. The Health Care Foundation continues to be such an important partner and supporter of our work, as they have been since our founding 10 years ago.

Your generosity allows us to grow the produce we have been distributing to our community each week, to give away thousands of food-bearing plants to families, and to plant and care for 19 school gardens in anticipation of the eventual return of students to school. Your support ensures our organization can continue to support the needs of kids, families and teachers into the future by providing opportunities to grow and eat real food, engage in hands-on learning outside and connect with nature.