Thanks to You

Thanks for the FCRC support

The Longview School District and the Family Community Resource Center say thank you to the following businesses, organizations and agencies for their ongoing support on the FRC since the start of school this fall.

Thank you to the Eat and Thrive support group and the Altrusa organization for providing weekend food bags for up to 216 children each week. This is a huge undertaking and the time, effort and support you have given these families has been amazing.

We thank the Lower Columbia School Gardens and Amerigroup insurance for providing fresh fruits and vegetables to put in our weekly emergency food boxes that we distribute through the FCRC every Thursday morning.

Thank you to Bethany Lutheran Church for supporting the E.A.T. group and keeping extra food in our pantry to help with emergency food boxes. Through the Health Care Foundation, and the Child and Adolescent Clinic, we have been able to support our families with medical navigators to ensure our kids are getting health insurance and well child checks. This program also has provided weekend food support and gas cards with families that are in need to get to and from their medical appointments.