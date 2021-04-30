Thanks to You

KSD thanks all educators

Teachers give so much — to our students and, by extension, to our community — which means they play a crucial role in all our lives. Each day they provide a culture of classroom learning that addresses each individual student’s learning style and strength. Our teachers offer compassion while delivering instruction and individualized supports. They model belief in, and hope for, our students daily. In a “normal” year, their jobs are equal parts heartwarming, hard and heartbreaking. This year, it has been that, amplified.

May 3-7 is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and I take this opportunity to recognize and thank all educators, especially our Kelso teachers, for their professionalism, dedication and student-centered work throughout the school year. They are changing the world one student at a time and building a brighter future for all of us.

Mary Beth Tack,

Superintendent

Kelso School District

FCRC thankful for food box support

Spring is here and all the staff and families in the Family Community Resource Center say thank you for all of your support.