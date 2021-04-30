Thanks to You

KSD thanks all educators
Teachers give so much — to our students and, by extension, to our community — which means they play a crucial role in all our lives. Each day they provide a culture of classroom learning that addresses each individual student’s learning style and strength. Our teachers offer compassion while delivering instruction and individualized supports. They model belief in, and hope for, our students daily. In a “normal” year, their jobs are equal parts heartwarming, hard and heartbreaking. This year, it has been that, amplified.
May 3-7 is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and I take this opportunity to recognize and thank all educators, especially our Kelso teachers, for their professionalism, dedication and student-centered work throughout the school year. They are changing the world one student at a time and building a brighter future for all of us.
Mary Beth Tack,
Superintendent
Kelso School District
FCRC thankful for food box support
Spring is here and all the staff and families in the Family Community Resource Center say thank you for all of your support.
Thank you to all the community members who do not want to be named, the St. Helens family, Outreach Incorporated, Grocery Outlet, the Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway and the Lower Columbia Community Action Program (CAP) for all the food support, cash donations and discounts that allowed us to make 120 Spring Break food boxes for our Longview School District families that might have been food challenged during Spring Break.
Thank you to all the school district liaisons and counselors who worked with these families to get them the support they needed.
We thank the Child and Adolescent Clinic for its ongoing support to host a Medical Navigator in the FCRC to help families get connected with health insurance and a medical home. We also thank the Community Free Clinic for supporting our spring athletes with last-minute sports physicals.
From all the FCRC staff families and students, thank you to our Longview community for your support and resources you supply to the FCRC.
Mollie DuBois
Longview School District
Homeless / Foster Liaison