thanks to you

CHB thankful for 5K grant

United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties granted $5,000 from COVID-19 Response Funds to help launch a renovation at Community House on Broadway.

The renovation includes expanding the dining room. This will help us overcome challenges such as social distancing between families during meals and space for tutoring and helping children with their homework, which also takes place in the dining room.

We are in critical need of more space, which is only possible if we repurpose some areas. CORE Health recently purchased a building on Commerce Avenue to create a youth activity center. Through our collaborative efforts, some of the children’s services now provided at Community House will be moved to the new youth activity center, allowing for the expansion of the dining room at Community House.

The renovation plan also includes a restroom, pantry, office and improved access for deliveries to the kitchen.

We are very grateful to United Way for their grant toward launching this essential project for the well-being of our residents.

Julie Rinard, Community Relations Director

Community House on Broadway

Longview

