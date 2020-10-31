 Skip to main content
Thanks to You
Thanks to You

CORE Health receives grant

The Health Care Foundation generously granted $30,000 to support CORE Health clients. We are thankful for the funds that will be used to assist CORE Health with the Washington State medication licensure process that will allow us to administer medications for medically fragile clients in our transitional housing setting.

We began serving clients at the CORE Health Extended Support Services building (formerly Park Royal) on 16th Avenue in March. Through an agreement with Community House on Broadway, Community House provides transitional housing and meals in this facility. Individuals and families with mobility issues, medication management issues and the medically fragile receive care and services while they are in transition.

Laura Shellman, MS, RN, ARNP, FNOP, PMHNP has been hired and relocated from Montana. She serves clients as a prescribing psychiatric nurse practitioner.

Clients receive mental health and substance use disorder services in a warm, welcoming environment. Like Community House on Broadway, this is a clean and sober environment where clients are overcoming the causes of homelessness and working toward a peaceful future free from addiction.

Frank Morrison, CEO

CORE Health

CHB thankful for 5K grant

United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties granted $5,000 from COVID-19 Response Funds to help launch a renovation at Community House on Broadway.

The renovation includes expanding the dining room. This will help us overcome challenges such as social distancing between families during meals and space for tutoring and helping children with their homework, which also takes place in the dining room.

We are in critical need of more space, which is only possible if we repurpose some areas. CORE Health recently purchased a building on Commerce Avenue to create a youth activity center. Through our collaborative efforts, some of the children’s services now provided at Community House will be moved to the new youth activity center, allowing for the expansion of the dining room at Community House.

The renovation plan also includes a restroom, pantry, office and improved access for deliveries to the kitchen.

We are very grateful to United Way for their grant toward launching this essential project for the well-being of our residents.

Julie Rinard, Community Relations Director

Community House on Broadway

Longview

