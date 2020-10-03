Thanks to You

CORE Health is grateful for grant
The Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation granted CORE Health $15,000 to assist in coping with COVID-19 issues and to train staff in utilizing new methods for the delivery of services.
CORE Health services include individual and group mental health therapy, educational support for children of all ages on site at the CORE offices (and school based services when schools are open), substance use disorder treatment for teens and adults, employment services and supported housing.
The community’s needs for mental health services and substance use disorder treatment have increased substantially. Unemployment, financial stress, feelings of uncertainty, isolation, and fear and concern for safety are impacting the well-being of individuals and families.
Grant funds were utilized for operational expenses and the implementation of teletherapy services. As a result, CORE Health clients of all ages are learning the best ways to use remote therapy for their ongoing behavioral and recovery needs.
We are grateful to the Price Foundation for this grant to support essential services for the people in our care.
Bruce Rosebrock
board president,
CORE Health
Community House receives $15K grant
The Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation has granted Community House on Broadway $15,000 to help with operating costs associated with reducing the threat of COVID-19 and the implementation of sanitation protocols that will have a lasting impact.
Community House on Broadway is a clean and sober homeless recovery center. In addition to safe, temporary and transitional housing, we provide nourishing meals, emergency clothing and personal items, mental health treatment, substance use disorder services, supportive employment and supported housing.
Safety and well-being are of utmost importance for people who are working toward self-sufficiency and a future free from addiction. There have been no known COVID-19 cases among our residents, volunteers or staff. Individuals and families are utilizing our programs and services in order to become the best they can be.
We are grateful to the Price Foundation for this grant to reduce the risk of COVID-19 for those who are housed and supported at Community House on Broadway.
Frank Morrison,
chief executive officer,
Community House on Broadway
