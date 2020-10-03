Thanks to You

CORE Health

Community House receives $15K grant

The Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation has granted Community House on Broadway $15,000 to help with operating costs associated with reducing the threat of COVID-19 and the implementation of sanitation protocols that will have a lasting impact.

Community House on Broadway is a clean and sober homeless recovery center. In addition to safe, temporary and transitional housing, we provide nourishing meals, emergency clothing and personal items, mental health treatment, substance use disorder services, supportive employment and supported housing.

Safety and well-being are of utmost importance for people who are working toward self-sufficiency and a future free from addiction. There have been no known COVID-19 cases among our residents, volunteers or staff. Individuals and families are utilizing our programs and services in order to become the best they can be.

We are grateful to the Price Foundation for this grant to reduce the risk of COVID-19 for those who are housed and supported at Community House on Broadway.

Frank Morrison,

chief executive officer,

Community House on Broadway

