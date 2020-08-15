Thanks to You

LCGS thankful for grant support
Lower Columbia School Gardens is grateful for support from the Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation in 2020.
Thanks to the foundation’s support, LCSG can continue to grow and distribute fresh produce during the pandemic as we look forward to working with middle school students in their school garden as soon as it is safe to do so again.
Through remote learning, school closures, and summer break, LCSG has been busy growing fresh, healthy food for our community. Hundreds of pounds are given away at the free farm stand at the Highlands Community Garden, the South Kelso Neighborhood Association’s food bank, the Longview School District’s Family Community Resource Center, Radical Love and other community partners.
Additional produce is sold each week through our weekly online produce sale.
But, we are missing working with kids in our after-school programs in a big way, and are thankful to the Price Foundation for awarding us with grant funding to support our hands-on, educational programs with students, once that becomes possible again.
We are indebted to local foundations such as the Price Foundation, that ensures we can continue to have an impact on the lives of the students and families with whom we work.
We look forward to the day when we can return to our after-school garden club and other in-person programs. In the meantime, we are planning creative, virtual ways to connect with kids and families and support them with hands-on learning and real food throughout the fall season.
With much gratitude.
Ian Thompson,
Executive Director
Lower Columbia School Gardens
