Thanks to You

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LCGS thankful for grant support

Lower Columbia School Gardens is grateful for support from the Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation in 2020.

Thanks to the foundation’s support, LCSG can continue to grow and distribute fresh produce during the pandemic as we look forward to working with middle school students in their school garden as soon as it is safe to do so again.

Through remote learning, school closures, and summer break, LCSG has been busy growing fresh, healthy food for our community. Hundreds of pounds are given away at the free farm stand at the Highlands Community Garden, the South Kelso Neighborhood Association’s food bank, the Longview School District’s Family Community Resource Center, Radical Love and other community partners.

Additional produce is sold each week through our weekly online produce sale.

But, we are missing working with kids in our after-school programs in a big way, and are thankful to the Price Foundation for awarding us with grant funding to support our hands-on, educational programs with students, once that becomes possible again.