Thanks to You

LOG grateful for all the support
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Longview Outdoor Gallery installed eight new sculptures in downtown Longview, moved one, and removed two. It was a huge undertaking, but thanks to the following people, it went very smoothly and the sculptures are now available for all to enjoy.
Thanks to Jennifer Wills of Longview Parks and Recreation for her help in making arrangements with the city and for the help of Joanna, Jim, and Izzy; and to Ken Hash of Longview Public Works for support and installation help by Aaron Kyllo and Tanner Vossen.
All of the Longview Outdoor Gallery board members were involved in traffic control and hosting the artists: Lauren Murphy, Hans Schaufus, Deb Andersen, Mary Jane Melink, Pat Reistroffer, Karen Pickett and Jeanene LeRae. Board member David Pittsley and the Lower Columbia College welding department deserve special thanks for welding all the sculptures in place.
We especially thank other volunteers who helped: Mike Woods, Bob Reistroffer, John Melink, Rosemary Powelson, Michael Dixon, Tanya Pittsley, and The Broadway Gallery for providing the installation headquarters.
The artists not only provided their sculptures, but helped with other sculptors’ installations: Kris Vermeer, Lloyd Whannell, Wayne Chabre, Mike Theisen, Leon White, Jesse Swickard, Jud Turner, Ben Dye and John Zylstra.
In all, more than 30 people participated to cause the installation to go as smoothly as possible and to help make Longview a more beautiful community.
Trudy Woods,
Installation Chair
Longview Outdoor Gallery
Thanks for the $5,000 grant
The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County thanks the Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation for the $5,000 grant awarded to our foundation for our 2021-2022 fiscal year.
With this grant, The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County can continue to provide eye exams, eye glasses, hearing aids, cataract surgery and other services to many more low-income individuals in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties of which the Lions Clubs International are well-known.
The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County again thanks the Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation for its help in providing these services.
Jane Gerdon, treasurer
Lions Sight and Hearing
Foundation of Cowlitz County
FCRC thankful community help
The Longview School District’s Family Community Resource Center staff, building liaisons and families thank the following businesses, agencies and organizations for supporting our Longview School District families.
Thank you to Kevin Campbell and Darla Brown for collaborating with Windermere employees and Twin City Laundry to provide laundry services for our families in need of help getting their school clothes cleaned and ready for the first day of school.
Thank you to the Longview Community Church for the generous donations of new socks and shoes for our students. Thank you to the Red Canoe Credit Union for all of the amazing backpacks and school supplies to stuff them with for our kids who needed that help for the first day of school. Thank you to all of our community members who donated to the “Red Canoe Fill the Canoe” project that in turn supported our Longview students.
We also say thank you to CAP for providing us with emergency food support and snack support for our students, the E.A.T. Program that provided weekend food support for kids over the summer and the first week of school and then to all of the community members who have just so graciously dropped off school supplies, hygiene supplies, snacks and clothes for our families to come in and freely shop for their kids to help their kids transition into a positive school year.
We are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to take in new donations or to hand out resources to our Longview School District families.
Thank you for all the ongoing support the FCRC continues to receive.
Mollie S. DuBois
Longview School District
Homeless/Foster Care Liaison
KSD appreciates all of its principals
Some of the greatest examples of exemplary schools we see across the state and country can be directly attributed to the leadership of a school principal. Here in Kelso, we are honored to have 20 of the most dedicated and compassionate professionals in the state leading our staff, students, and families.
Leadership matters, and our principal teams in Kelso are extraordinary. Daily, they demonstrate passion, energy, enthusiasm, vision, commitment, and unconditional support for each and every student, family, and staff member.
Our Kelso leaders are a beacon of hope for our entire school community. And, if there has ever been a time in our history when hope is essential, it is now.
October is National Principal Appreciation Month. We recognize our principal leadership team and all they do in continuing our tradition of excellence in Kelso.
Mary Beth Tack
Superintendent
Kelso School District
Thanks for the car show support
Members of the Kelso-Longview Elks Car Show committee thank all who sponsored, donated and attended our second annual car show on Aug. 7.
The show once again was a success thanks to the generosity of our community.
This year the proceeds will be donated to the local veterans’ program, Community Home Health & Hospice and for a Lower Columbia College second-year auto technician scholarship.
Your contributions have made it possible to give to these worthy organizations.
Kelso-Longview No. 1482 Elks Car Show committee