Thanks to You

The Longview School District’s Family Community Resource Center staff, building liaisons and families thank the following businesses, agencies and organizations for supporting our Longview School District families.

Thank you to Kevin Campbell and Darla Brown for collaborating with Windermere employees and Twin City Laundry to provide laundry services for our families in need of help getting their school clothes cleaned and ready for the first day of school.

Thank you to the Longview Community Church for the generous donations of new socks and shoes for our students. Thank you to the Red Canoe Credit Union for all of the amazing backpacks and school supplies to stuff them with for our kids who needed that help for the first day of school. Thank you to all of our community members who donated to the “Red Canoe Fill the Canoe” project that in turn supported our Longview students.

We also say thank you to CAP for providing us with emergency food support and snack support for our students, the E.A.T. Program that provided weekend food support for kids over the summer and the first week of school and then to all of the community members who have just so graciously dropped off school supplies, hygiene supplies, snacks and clothes for our families to come in and freely shop for their kids to help their kids transition into a positive school year.