Thanks to You

Foundation, cultural center very grateful

The year 2020 has brought with it much hardship and uncertainty, but also clarity to the Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center.

It is clear that we have the most incredible community of friends and supporters. With each challenge we have faced in 2020, you have come alongside us and helped to lift us up.

As financial challenged multiplied with each cancellation, you stepped up with your funds, ensuring that our lights would stay on and that we can continue as an organization.

Friends like you have brought us to tears with gratitude as you have given your last $10, your stimulus checks and your company matching contributions to ensure that we have a future. You have shown up in great numbers to Give More 24 and our first virtual Silent Auction. So many of you have volunteered your time this past year with capital improvements, making repairs, sharing your ideas in Zoom meetings and keeping up on the grounds.

Thanks to all of you, we are stable and we will survive.