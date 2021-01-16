Thanks to You

Foundation, cultural center very grateful
The year 2020 has brought with it much hardship and uncertainty, but also clarity to the Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center.
It is clear that we have the most incredible community of friends and supporters. With each challenge we have faced in 2020, you have come alongside us and helped to lift us up.
As financial challenged multiplied with each cancellation, you stepped up with your funds, ensuring that our lights would stay on and that we can continue as an organization.
Friends like you have brought us to tears with gratitude as you have given your last $10, your stimulus checks and your company matching contributions to ensure that we have a future. You have shown up in great numbers to Give More 24 and our first virtual Silent Auction. So many of you have volunteered your time this past year with capital improvements, making repairs, sharing your ideas in Zoom meetings and keeping up on the grounds.
Thanks to all of you, we are stable and we will survive.
What will this new year hold? There still are many unknowns. Since March 15, we have been a 100% volunteer run organization. While we are grateful to have the support of our volunteers, we also realize that to develop the virtual and socially distanced programming needed n our current world, we need our staff back.
We have been gathering feedback and ideas and feel like we have a clear direction for what we would like to work toward this year.
Being closed has presented many opportunities to complete projects that had been previously funded, and to work on gathering cultural content: stories and images of wood carving, button blanket making and much more. There are many projects that we are still working to complete. With much of the available grant funds now focused on basic needs, we are going to need support from our community to reach these goals, including completing the match for our Firstenburg Grant towards the property purchase.
While we hope that in this new year everything will return to normal, we are making plans to adapt if it does not. We wish you and your family the very best, and hope the new year brings you peace and joy.
Maria Stoll-Smith Reese
Executive director
Lelooska Foundation
and Cultural Center
Grateful for street crew
Thank you Kelso street crew for all the great work you do.
Thank you for the help with a water problem you helped fix.
Go Kelso.
Central Christian Church
Thanks for the $1,500 grant
The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County thanks the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund for the $1,500 grant they awarded or foundation for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
With this grant, The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County can continue to provide eye exams, eye glasses, hearing aids, cataract surgery and other services to any more low-income individuals in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties of which the Lions Clubs International are well-known.
The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County again thanks the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund for its help in providing these services.
Hope Ramsdale, treasurer
Lions Sight and Hearing
Foundation of Cowlitz County
Thanks for the holiday help
The Longview School District Family Community Resource Center says thank you to all the community supporters that provided supplies and resources to our Longview School District families over the holidays.
We are located in the back of Monticello Middle School and are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to offer emergency food and weekend food bags along with school, hygiene and cold weather supplies to our Longview students and their families. We also partner with community partners to provide resources and referrals to families for several different needs they may have.
Thank you to the Eat and Thrive Group and Altrusa for providing weekend food bags every week for approximately 235 children each week. Thanks to Weyerhaeuser for providing hams for the holiday food boxes, several community members, Longview school employees and board members and Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway and the Grocery Outlet for all your support in serving 106 holiday break food boxes for our families.
We say thank yo to the Kelso-Longview Elks for supplying us with hundreds of new coats and to several local families, golf groups, and, again, Longview School District staff for providing hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and blankets that were handed out to many families. We also thank local families, United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties and the Cowlitz Black Bears for providing shoe vouchers and gift cards during the United Way Shoe Drive.
We also thank the Westrock box plant workers for their ongoing support with donating boxes for our emergency food boxes. Solvay Chemicals for providing 200 bottles of hand sanitizer, the Cowlitz Free Clinic and volunteer staff for hosting a flu shot clinic at the FCRC, and CAP for partnering with us weekly to distribute weekly emergency food boxes.
As you an see, this community in just our Family Community Resource Center really has extended and reached out to help the students and their families in the Longview School District. We can’t say thank you enough for thinking of us, reaching out to us and getting items to us that we can distribute out to our families in need or that need a hand up during these times.