Thanks to You

It has been a challenging year for many organizations to host events, with most being cancelled or postponed until state guidelines change.

United Way was thankful it was able to host its two very first all-virtual events, one in summer, “Dine In with United Way”; and another in the fall, “The Power of the Purse,” that raised more money in this format than the usual in-person events United Way has coordinated.

We knew that continued community engagement was paramount for us through these critical time. We were so thrilled to find a way to connect and continue to make strong impacts with the support of our caring community.

United Way has guided and supported other local organizations to help them set up virtual events during this time. Day of Caring also forged ahead on Sept. 11 (Patriot Day) with a kit drive at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds that collected specific types of kits (baby kits, financial stability kits, PPE/Safety kits etc.) for 20-plus local non-profit agencies.