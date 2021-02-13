Thanks to You

United Way proud of past year, thankful for donors, partners
As we near the end of our fiscal year and 2020-2021 campaign, the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties board and staff are feeling prideful of the variety of impacts they were able to make thanks to the wonderful donors and partners through a pandemic plagued year.
This was the best year for me, in my opinion. Going through extraordinary change like this, puts you at task to rise to the occasion and adapt, be nimble and forge innovative solutions to accommodate the change in needs. It is a character tester, and skill builder opportunity, and we have been able to make impacts in new and meaningful ways for our community. If I were to give this year a theme for us, it would be adapt and uplift.
Starting with the establishment of the COVID-19 Response Fund in March 2020, seeded by a generous donation from the Perigee Fund, United Way has raised more than $130,000 to support local non-profit urgent and emergent needs related to the pandemic. More than 30 requests have been funded thus far supporting a range of things from health and safety equipment, food, basic necessities, utility assistance, virtual education equipment for low-income youth, mental health teletherapy equipment and training and much more.
United Way has been a partner in the Washington Mask Challenge that has helped local non-profits and medical facilities receive donated, purchased or homemade masks. Over 6,000 masks have been distributed in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.
It has been a challenging year for many organizations to host events, with most being cancelled or postponed until state guidelines change.
United Way was thankful it was able to host its two very first all-virtual events, one in summer, “Dine In with United Way”; and another in the fall, “The Power of the Purse,” that raised more money in this format than the usual in-person events United Way has coordinated.
We knew that continued community engagement was paramount for us through these critical time. We were so thrilled to find a way to connect and continue to make strong impacts with the support of our caring community.
United Way has guided and supported other local organizations to help them set up virtual events during this time. Day of Caring also forged ahead on Sept. 11 (Patriot Day) with a kit drive at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds that collected specific types of kits (baby kits, financial stability kits, PPE/Safety kits etc.) for 20-plus local non-profit agencies.
As the pandemic continued, United Way launched a Restaurant/Bar Worker Relief Fund to support restaurant and bar workers residing in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum or Clark counties who may have experienced employment loss or several layoffs during the pandemic, or whose hours have been cut due to state phasing requirements for indoor dining and number of patrons allowed. The fund was started by a grant from Georgetown Brewing Company in Seattle and was added to by local citizens and businesses, and was intended to support rent, mortgage or utility payments only. A match from All in WA was awarded to United Way, which included 1 to 1 matching funds from Jeff Bezos (Amazon founder and Chief Executive Officer) who contributed millions to the All in WA fund.
United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties qualified for and was awarded a total of more than $61,000 in contributions and matches to support local restaurant and bar staff. A first round of distributions was conducted in December, where 41 individuals’ rent, mortgage or utilities were directly paid for, and another round of funding support takes place this month.
Another area United Way has been able to help this past year is its regular role in facilitation and administration of federal funds to local food and shelter agencies via the Emergency Food and Shelter Program under FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security. Three funding phases have been conducted during the pandemic, and with United Way’s help, more than $200,000 has been awarded to local food and shelter organizations in Cowlitz County.
In addition to supporting critical needs in the community during these challenging times, one area United Way has been proud to champion is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, ensuring our early learners from 0 to 5 years old receive their free books in the mail every month until they turn 5 years old.
Since the local program was established in 2018, the program has gained 4,699 early learner participants in every ZIP code in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, and has distributed more than 76,000 books.
United Way has received overwhelming positive feedback from families, businesses, and citizens for providing this powerful program to our children that yields so many positive short and long-term benefits to the child, their family and to society.
United Way is profoundly grateful for its generous founding sponsors and partners, the four Rotary Clubs of Cowlitz County, who are great children’s literacy advocates.
For the month of February, United Way is doing a “Show the Love” campaign to raise money for the program that needs community support to achieve sustainability. Twenty-five dollars is being asked for and covers one year of books for one local child. No administration fees are taken from United Way, as the program is run in the goodwill spirit for our children.
United Way continues to support local partner agency non-profits with annual grants to support specific programs in the health, education and financial stability silos that drive progress toward United Way’s goals: that all individuals and families are healthy, that all students graduate high school prepared for diverse post-secondary opportunities and beyond, and that all individuals and families are financially stable.
United Way continues to listen to, and act on, the everchanging community needs and is here as a cornerstone resource for our community.
The public is invited to get involved, stay connected with, or donate to, United Way by March 31 to support the end of our 2020-2021 campaign. Donations can be made online at www.cowlitzunitedway.org mailed to United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties, 1338 Commerce Ave., Suite 206, Longview WA 98632.
For details, please contact me via email to bfisher@cowlitzunitedway.org.
Brooke Fisher-Clark
Executive Director
United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties