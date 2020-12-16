Thanks to You

 Skip to main content
People

CAP thankful for

the local support

As we welcome the holiday season this challenging year, it can be hard to find gratitude. At CAP, we’ve seen need for emergency services increase exponentially. Meanwhile, how we operate has been challenged by the impacts of COVID-19. I’m reminded of a quote from Fred Rogers, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ” CAP is blessed with many helpers joining us in our mission this year.

CAP thanks our community; individuals, businesses, governmental entities, and foundations who joined us in this work. Special thanks to PeaceHealth for generous donations of PPE, Safeway stores for hosting the holiday meal bags, those who purchased meals for families in need, everyone who donated to this year’s Walk & Knock food drive, and many more.

CAP has so much to be thankful for and we look forward to continuing to serve our community in 2021 and onward.

Ilona Kerby

Executive Director

Lower Columbia Community Action Program

