Thanks to You

CAP thankful for

the local support

As we welcome the holiday season this challenging year, it can be hard to find gratitude. At CAP, we’ve seen need for emergency services increase exponentially. Meanwhile, how we operate has been challenged by the impacts of COVID-19. I’m reminded of a quote from Fred Rogers, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ” CAP is blessed with many helpers joining us in our mission this year.