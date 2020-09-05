Thanks to You

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FISH thankful for

$10,000 grant

The board of directors of FISH of Cowlitz County expresses our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Honorable Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation for its recent grant

to FISH in the amount of $10,000.

This funding will be used to locally purchase milk to add to the food boxes FISH distributes to hungry families each weekday through our network of 18 churches in Longview and Kelso.

Now more than ever, donations from generous people and organizations such as the Price Foundation are essential to the ongoing success of our all volunteer non-profit. FISH provides food, prescription drugs, dental care and eyeglasses, help with utility bills, propane, work shoes, and other assistance to our neighbors in need.

For details, or to donate please visit our website at fishofcowlitzcounty.org.

Bob Theriault,

board president

FISH of Cowlitz County

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0