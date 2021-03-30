 Skip to main content
Thanks to You
People

Thanks to You

Thanks for the FCRC support

Thank you so much to the following supporters of the Family Community Resource Center.

We thank the Monticello Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and district staff for the clothes donations to the FCRC. Thanks also to Sigma Beta Phi for all of the new socks, hats, mittens and coats; and to Bill Ammons and his community partners for all of the backpacks, hats, mittens and coats he continues to bring in.

We also say thank you to CAP for continuing to partner with us every week with emergency food boxes and COVID relief food and to Dutch Bros. for their amazing fundraiser that supports our E.A.T. partners who do our weekend food support bags along with Altrusa. The community support on that very, very snowy day was amazing that so many people got out and went to Dutch Bros. to support their fundraiser.

We also say thank you to Faith Family Food Bank for partnering with us and supplying us with lots of hand sanitizer and extra items that were donated to them and that they shared with us. And lastly, thank you to the Cowlitz PUD for supporting our families with your warm hearts program. We so appreciate your partnership.

Our Family Community Resource Center is supported so much by our community. Thank you to everyone who reaches out and supports our Longview families.

Mollie DuBois

Longview School District

Homeless and Foster

Care Liaison

