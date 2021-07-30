Thanks to You

FCRC thankful all the support
The Longview School District’s Family Community Resource Center thanks the following agencies/organizations for supporting the FCRC and our families who access our resources.
Thank you to the Eat & Thrive and the Altrusa group for supporting our students who are food challenged with weekend food bags. We also share that the efforts of the Longview School Gardens, Discovery High School, the community members who supported the Discovery High School plant sale, Bethany Lutheran Church, the Firstenburg Foundation of Vancouver and several community members who drop food supplies off keep our pantry full and emergency food boxes ready for our families who are still feeling some food instability during these times.
We also thank Windermere Realty and Twin City Laundry for supporting our families’ laundry needs, and some very special ladies who provided our graduating unaccompanied seniors with handmade quilts, hygiene bags, pillows and pillow cases.
The Longview Police Department has partnered with us to donate bicycles and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Trauma Center partnered with us to provide helmets for our students who could use bikes to get to school.
Thank you to the Health Care Foundation and the Child and Adolescent Clinic for their ongoing support to provide a Medical Navigator in the FCRC to support our families in need of insurance and connecting them with a medical home and getting their children’s well check checkups scheduled. We also thank the Cowlitz Free Clinic for providing a COVID-19 vaccine day at the FCRC for our parents.
This has been a challenging year for our community, students and their families. Without the help of our FCRC 55 Community Partners who offered services, donations, funds, volunteers to keep the FCRC serving our Longview students and their families, we would have seen even more struggles for our families in need during this time.
Thank you so much to everyone in the Longview community who has reached out and supported our program and our families.
We cannot say thank you loud enough.
Mollie DuBois,
McKinney-Vento Liaison
Monticello Middle School