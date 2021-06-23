Thanks to You

Thanks to all for educational support
At the closure of this very unique school year, I express my sincere gratitude to our students, staff, families, board members and community. Each one of you is an integral part of creating a high-quality learning environment where students can be successful.
When we say “We ARE” in Kelso it encompasses many things. One that particularly stands out right now is: We ARE Stronger Together. Kelso is a community unlike any other, and I feel honored every day to serve this community in the capacity I do. The hard work and dedication of everyone involved is humbling. It has been so inspiring to watch people rise to challenges we never could have imagined, and do it with grace, compassion and excellence.
Looking ahead to the next school year, as we plan for full-time in-person learning, expanding Kelso Virtual Academy as an option for all students in Washington, opening our new Lexington Elementary School, and implementing our first Transitional Kindergarten program, the future looks very bright.
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for everything.
We ARE Kelso. We ARE Strong. We ARE Stronger Together.
In gratitude,
Mary Beth Tack, Superintendent
Kelso School District
Grateful for flags along the streets
With the Fourth of July coming up, I thank Bob Gregory and the Longview Rotary Club members for all the beautiful flags placed along our streets.
I’m deeply thankful also, to Rick Little and his team of volunteers and staff who created a magnificent display of large and small flags (approximately 4,000). The ceremony was wonderful as well.
The biggest disappointment for my wife and I was the huge lack of people in attendance. As The Daily News stated: “dozens of attendees.” I ask where were all those who claim to be patriots and love to shoot off fireworks at any time for days on end? I’m sure those who fought and died for us would wonder if giving their lives was really worth it.
I love our lake and festivities, but I detest the selfish and careless people who set off fireworks then leave it up to others to clean up. Every evening the wind comes up from the ocean an carries all the fireworks debris over everyone else’s alleys, roofs, streets and lawns.
I agree with Kelso’s Jim Hill who says our fireworks should be limited to three days only, or better yet, such as Vancouver, all personal fireworks should be banned completely. As it takes over a year for the county commissioners or the City Council to pass an ordinance, it must be done before the upcoming Fourth of July.
With environmental changes, the risk becomes worse for wildfires that could endanger our own homes. I plead with our City Council, to please act now.
Bill Kasch
Longview
Thanks for the $13,000 grant
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy thank the Health Care Foundation for a generous grant of $13,000 to implement and maintain a peer support program for deputies and support staff of the sheriff’s office.
The purpose of peer support is to aid in day-to-day stressors and crises, either personal or professional, and critical incidents. Peer support is designed to provide confidential support, to help alleviate the effects of stress, increase resilience, and improve coping strategies for employees and their families. The selected peers are respected individuals with whom employees and family members can have confidential conversations that are meant to promote positive emotional and mental health.
We will be working with Responder Life as a trusted partner to carry out this mission. They are an experienced organization who works with many first responders and their agencies in the Northwest. This program will be beneficial in keeping our employees healthy and productive as they serve the public safety needs of Cowlitz County.
Sheriff Brad Thurman
Chaplain Doug Fields
Longview
School board thanks district
The Kelso School Board thanks our school district for navigating this last school year. The pandemic made the year challenging, yet our students, families, and district staff adapted with grace and grit. We began with full remote learning in September, and brought our students back to buildings safely as the school year unfolded.
The bond projects progressed on time and on budget. From the beginning of COVID, thousands of meals have been distributed districtwide. Kelso Virtual Academy quickly expanded to meet the needs of hundreds of students. Saturday, the class of 2021 celebrated graduation at Schroeder Field as friends and families cheered from the stands. We so appreciate the strong and continued “We are Kelso” support of our community.
Jeane Conrad
Karen Grafton
Mike Haas
Ron Huntington
Leah Moore
Kelso School Board of Directors