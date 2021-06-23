Thanks to You

Kelso School District

Grateful for flags along the streets

With the Fourth of July coming up, I thank Bob Gregory and the Longview Rotary Club members for all the beautiful flags placed along our streets.

I’m deeply thankful also, to Rick Little and his team of volunteers and staff who created a magnificent display of large and small flags (approximately 4,000). The ceremony was wonderful as well.

The biggest disappointment for my wife and I was the huge lack of people in attendance. As The Daily News stated: “dozens of attendees.” I ask where were all those who claim to be patriots and love to shoot off fireworks at any time for days on end? I’m sure those who fought and died for us would wonder if giving their lives was really worth it.

I love our lake and festivities, but I detest the selfish and careless people who set off fireworks then leave it up to others to clean up. Every evening the wind comes up from the ocean an carries all the fireworks debris over everyone else’s alleys, roofs, streets and lawns.