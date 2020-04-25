Thanks to You

We are so grateful to do this much needed work in Cowlitz County.

Thank you so much.

Shira Lile, director

Hello Life

Thanks for the challenge grant

The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County thanks the Health Care Foundation for its $15,000 challenge grant they awarded our foundation for 2020.

Without this grant the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County would have had to cut back on its services drastically, so now we can continue to provide eye exams to low-income individuals in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties of which The Lions Club International are well known for.

The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County again thanks the Health Care Foundation for its help in providing these services.

Lions Sight and

Hearing Foundation

