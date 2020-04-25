Thanks to You
Thanks to You

Thank You

Raffle was a great success

Thanks to Rainier and Longview businesses, the Rainier Senior Center’s St Patrick’s Day raffle was a great success.

Listed are the businesses that donated:

Worldmark Condominiums (Seaside, Ore.), Audio Sound System, Cap’N Yoby’s, Dog Zone, Delaweare Plaza, Kerby’s Fish and Chips, Triangle Bowl, Vernie’s Pizza, Be Street Coffee, Canterbury Park/Gardens/Inn, Country Financial, Dutch Bros., Cornerstone Cafe, Kaiser Outpost 30, Bed Bath and Beyond, Bell Studios, Carpet One, El Tapatio, Fred Meyer, Hometown Pizza, Miracle Ear, Monarca, Red Lobster, U.S. Gypsum, Rainier Liquor Store, Subway, Guadalajara Grill and Cantina and Rainier’s Historical Museum.

In addition to the businesses and individuals also generously contributed.

We’ve had to stop all fundraisers so this raffle has helped us to continue with our nutrition program.

ALL donations are appreciated. Thank you, gracias.

Jan Rich

Rainier Senior Center

Thankful for grant

Hello Life thanks the Health Care Foundation for our most recent grant of $16,250, allowing us to continue to serve people in our community who struggle with eating disorders, disordered eating and negative body image.

We are so grateful to do this much needed work in Cowlitz County.

Thank you so much.

Shira Lile, director

Hello Life

Thanks for the challenge grant

The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County thanks the Health Care Foundation for its $15,000 challenge grant they awarded our foundation for 2020.

Without this grant the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County would have had to cut back on its services drastically, so now we can continue to provide eye exams to low-income individuals in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties of which The Lions Club International are well known for.

The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County again thanks the Health Care Foundation for its help in providing these services.

Lions Sight and

Hearing Foundation

