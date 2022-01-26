Thanks to You

Thanks for a successful event

The Rotary Club of Kelso in partnership with Cowlitz PUD thanks the volunteers, sponsors and attendees of the First Annual “Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park” drive through lighted Christmas display.

The event held Dec. 16-23, 2021, at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso, Washington, raised $8,900 in donations to support the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund.

Thank you volunteers from Kelso Rotary, the Longview Rotary Club, the Longview Early Edition Rotary Club, the Longview Lions Club, the Cowlitz PUD, the Lower Columbia Professionals, Lower Columbia College, Kelso High School, R.A. Long High School, and Mark Morris High School.

Thank you to the following sponsors: Cowlitz PUD, D&C Lemmons, Dick Hannah Toyota, Futcher Group, Renaud Electric, Rightline Equipment, an anonymous extension cord donation, Express Employment, AJ Fencing, Amy and Larry Sides, Brittany Howells (Life Mortgage), Catlin Properties, Eureka Engineering, Jessica Wade (State Farm Insurance), Kelso McDonald’s, Kiwanis, R. Tom Lee, Stewart Title, The Pet Works, Larry and Veryl Anderson, Bob Beal (State Farm Insurance), Canterbury Park, Cascade Eye Care, Child and Adolescent Clinic, Ecological Land Service,

Frontier Rehabilitation, Hampstur Corp., Kalama Auto Supply and Repair, the Kelso Business and Community Association, Lance McDaniel (PNWR), Noelle McLean PS, Red Canoe Credit Union and Waste Control.

Thank you community members who came to see the light displays.

The Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park will continue again in December 2022. We look forward to increasing the scope of this exciting event in its second year.

Lisa Nathan, chair

Kelso Rotary Lights

in the Park

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.