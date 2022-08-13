Thanks to You

Group thankful for foundation support

Hello Life thanks The Honorable Frank L and Arlene G Price Foundation for our most recent grant. This grant will allow us to continue to offer folks in our community who struggle with eating disorders equitable access to professional treatment and care. Support for our programs has never been more critical. We are so grateful for the Price Foundation’s support of our work to provide a free, equitable, accessible and dignified pathway to eating disorder recovery for all individuals in Cowlitz County.

Shira Lile, executive director

Hello Life Eating

Disorder Recovery Services

Family grateful for Chaplaincy help

I offer my family’s personal testimony regarding the impact the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy has, and specifically Mario Gambaro.

After the unexpected passing in early December 2021 of my husband, Randy Greeley, we were contacted by Mario who knew Randy from his many hours of volunteer service in Cowlitz County. Randy was a life-long resident of Cowlitz County and was a member of the Lower Columbia Amateur Radio Association, a 30-plus year volunteer of the Department of Emergency Management, a member of the Trailbreakers Jeep Club, and was involved in numerous other service related events.

Mario understood the impact Randy had as a first responder and made sure his memorial reflected his service to the community. This would not have been possible without Mario’s connection to law enforcement and other first responders.

Our family was fully supported by the Chaplaincy, Mario, the sheriff’s office and the Department of Emergency Management. Mario walked us through how the program should look, the order of the service, the first responder involvement, and the appropriate honors associated with Randy’s military service. His knowledge and compassion in walking us through this journey was immeasurable. In addition, his connection to the church, knowing a bagpiper, offering suggestions of music, and knowledge of the Honor Guard and flag customs were so valuable, we could have never done it without him.

In addition to the ceremony itself, the time of year was a huge challenge in navigating Christmas, New Year’s, COVID and inclement weather. Mario never faltered in his support of our family, showing up and even meeting with us within days of Christmas when we knew he had numerous other commitments.

Randy’s service was beautiful and went off without a hitch and we feel it was Mario’s involvement that made it so successful. We can’t thank him and the entire Chaplaincy enough.

We will be forever grateful for the Chaplaincy’s support during our difficult time.

Connie Greeley, Travis

Greeley and family

AIB advisers thank CR for tours, more

Our thanks and admiration go to Castle Rock, for its participation in the America in Bloom awards program. Special thanks go to Nancy Chennault, Castle Rock Blooms and all of their volunteers for organizing remarkable tours and meetings on July 21-22. We enjoyed meeting and spending time with all of you as you showcased all of the reasons Castle Rock has to be proud.

America in Bloom is more than flowers. Your advisers will evaluate your efforts in the seven pillars that make communities great — floral display, landscaping, urban forestry, heritage preservation, environmental initiatives, community vitality, and overall impression with community involvement in the residential, commercial, and municipal sectors.

We will provide a written evaluation immediately following our symposium. We welcome everyone to attend our symposium, held Oct. 1-3 in St. Louis, Missouri, where we will announce this year’s award winners.

Laurie Lafferty Waller

Jennifer Fidler

America in Bloom advisers

Las Vegas

Hospice grateful for $50K grant

Community Home Health & Hospice was awarded a $50,000 grant from The Honorable Frank L and Arlene G Price Foundation for the Dr. Richard Nau Hospice Care Center Capital Campaign.

The Foundation’s award brings the total raised for the campaign (as of July 21) to $2,004,445.

The Dr. Richard Nau Hospice Care Center Capital Campaign aims to remodel Washington state’s first hospice facility by increasing patient room size by 78%; adding more infection control measures such as anterooms to don and doff PPE and negative air pressure rooms; and providing a more peaceful space for families by creating a new, hidden patient entrance and exit; updating the family room by adding a children’s room; and building a multi-faith chapel with an attached garden.

“We are grateful for The Price Foundation’s support for the Dr. Richard Nau Hospice Care Center Capital Campaign,” Director of Community Development Jodie Zelazny is quoted in a press release. “This hospice care center has cared for generations of families since it was built by the community in 1984. It’s heartwarming to see the community joining forces again to keep this center up to date so it can continue to care for them far into the future.”

More information about the capital campaign can be found online at www.chhh.org/capital-campaign.

Community Home

Health & Hospice