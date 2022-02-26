Thanks to You

Boosters thankful for generosity

On behalf of the Kelso High School classes of 2022 and 2023 Boosters, we thank all the businesses and individuals who generously donated money, services or products to our fundraiser auction held Jan. 22.

The proceeds from this event will be used to fund drug- and alcohol-free graduation parties for the KHS classes of 2022 and 2023. Thank you to everyone listed here.

Amber Masse; Antidote Tap House; April Huff; April Smith; Athlete’s Corner; Barb Poole; Becky Boyko; the Bettineski Team at Guild Mortgage; Bill Woods — It’s not a sport, it’s an obsession; Bob Brown; Britney Sorensen; Brittany Jones; Brown Strauss Steel; C3 Cornhole; Carisa Willard; CeCe’s Cups and Buttons; Chalk Couture (Kacy Hall); Copies Today (Pat Palmer); Dana Gustin; Diane McCallister; DiDi Newhouse; Downtown Nails; Engraved Design Company; Eric and Susan Gann; Fabio and Teresa Aloe; Fiesta Bonita; Gabe and Desiree Gourde; Gary, Cody and Madison Brogan; Grafton Family Chiropractic; Gram’s Custom Creation; Hari by Chloe (Chloe Hamer); Heather and Jeff Sorensen, Hythir Whittker; Jeff and Mary Beth Tack; Jerry Spiess; Jessica Sufk; Jill Clark; JoJo and Coco Boutique; Jon and Bethny Webb; Junior’s Tacos; Kalama Export; Kalena Gillahan; Karen Joh; Karen Sparks; Kelso High School coaches; Kim and Chris Cosby; Kyler and Jasmine Saccio-Devine; Lacey Munger; Leather and Grace; the Lindeman family; Linked Design Group; the Longview Country Club; Madison Hamer; Mark and Janelle Johnson; Matt and Cherie Gaston; Melinda Willis; Mindy Letteer; Mitch and Lisa Nippert; Neva “Honey” Olin; Nipp’s; the Noah family; Pacific Northwest realty; Pam Stewart; Parents of the classes of 2022 and 2023; PDM Steel; Posh; Red Leaf Organic Coffee; Regina Bakunowicz; Robe and Angela Green; Ryan and Trinity Collins; the Shamrock; Shannon Nestaval; Shannon Quintano; Skydive Toledo; Su Merrill; Sue Swartz; Thomas and Tara Gustin; Three Rivers Eye Care; Tiffany and Brad Phillips; Tilonnie’s Creatioins; Tony, Karen and Macy Grafton; TRAC Tri Coast Construction; Upper Left Creations; and Winston and Dolores Hamer.

The fundraising team of the class of 2022 includes Carisa Willard, Cherie Gaston, Cody Brogan, Jasmine Saccio-Devine, Karen Grafton and Susan Gann. The fundraising team of the class of 2023 includes Heather Sorensen, Karen Grafton, Tiffany Phillips, Trinity Collins and Vanessa Lindman.

Thank you all

KHS class of 2022 and 2023 Boosters

KSD thankful for counselors

The Kelso School District takes this time to recognize our remarkable school counselors for the impact they have in helping Kelso students achieve school success and plan for a career. Now, more than ever during these unique and challenging times, our Kelso counselors are making a positive difference.

Our school counselors are charged with implementing comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process, and preparing all students for living, learning and achieving success as citizens of our changing world. They are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talent. They partner with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world while focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, career and social/emotional development. School counselors also work with teachers and other educators to provide an educational environment where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.

Please join me in thanking school counselors for being an integral part of student success. Their efforts are essential to the achievement and well-being of Kelso students.

Mary Beth Tack

Kelso School District

