Thanks to You

0 comments
Longview Early Edition Rotary Club member and Harvest Classic director Kevin Rentner, right, and Rotarian Victoria Skinner, center, present a $7,000 check for the Lower Columbia CAP Help Warehouse to CAP executive director Ilona Kirby on Dec. 11.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Rentner

The Longview Early Edition Rotary Club thanks everyone who participated in the “Virtual” 41st Harvest Classic Run / Walk in October, including the 167 registrants and 49 finishers and the businesses and volunteers that made the event happen.

Your efforts resulted in donations of $7,000 to Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse to supply our food banks in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties and more than $1,500 to other community needs.

This would not have been possible without the support of Longview Early Edition Rotarians and many generous members of our community during this time of great need.

A special thank you to our sponsors: Child and Adolescent Clinic; The Daily News; State Farm Insurance; Westrock; Gibbs and Olson; Millennium Bulk Terminals; Advantage Chiropractic; Columbia Bank; Collins Architecture Group, Prographyx; Twin City Bank; J.H. Kelly; Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce; Longview Physical and Sports Therapy; Bicoastal Media; Reprographics; Riverwoods Chiropractic, and the Devin Family/Crafty Devins, LLC.

Others who made the event happen included Ron Marshall; Athletictiming.com and its sister business, Athleticnet.com; and our three “Corporate Challenge” teams: Cowlitz County Government, the Cowlitz Valley Runners and Gibbs & Olson.

Thank you as well to any other supporters I may have inadvertently missed.

Kevin Rentner

Harvest Classic race director

Longview Early Edition Rotary

