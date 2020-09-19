Thanks to you

 Skip to main content
Thanks for buying berries

Members of the Kelso Lions Club thank everyone who supported our berry sales by purchasing strawberries, blueberries, marionberries and raspberries.

Money made from the sale will be used to provide scholarships and we also help support local youth sports programs. We provide Christmas baskets for needy families, flag kits for elementary students and collect eye glasses and hearing aids for people of all ages who are vision or hearing impaired.

These are just a few of the many community projects we support.

You are important and your continued support will make these projects possible.

A special thanks to the Longview/Kelso Elks Club for letting us use their parking lot for berry distribution and to Kathi Grave for her help, and to Heather Donnelly for sewing masks for our crew to keep us all safe.

Darlene Little and

Colleen Waker,

co-chairwomen

Kelso Lions Club

