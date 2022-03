Thanks to You

ESS thankful for

Challenge Grant

Emergency Support Shelter thanks The Health Care Foundation for supporting the shelter with its Challenge Grant. These Challenge Grant money will support the free and confidential crisis services that victims of violence and abuse need and deserve.

Isolation from COVID-19 has only heightened the violence that is happening at home and we are grateful to partner with The Health Care Foundation so we can continue providing the vital supportive services for those in our community who have nowhere else to turn for hope and safety.

Sarah Hancock, executive director

Emergency Support Shelter

1414 Club grateful

for $24,000 grant

We thank The Health Care foundation for its generous donation to the 1414 Club in the amount of $24,000. Because of this grant, we will be putting in ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant restrooms. We are excited to finally be getting this project going as we have needed them for years.

We are so appreciative of their willingness to include us this year. On behalf of the membership and the board of trustees, we thank you.

Susan Fiskvik

1414 Club

