Thanks to You

LOG grateful for foundation grant

In the past 10 years the Longview Outdoor Gallery’s humble board of eight volunteers has been instrumental in deepening the cultural footprint on Commerce Avenue and Broadway in the form of sculptures.

The sculptures represent mediums in stone, steel and bronze and will endure the test of time.

Every two years, the program invites sculptors to install their loaned art on Commerce Avenue and Broadway with the understanding LOG will purchase at least one sculpture during that time. The program is totally funded by donations, such as contributions generated by GiveMore 24 (Sept. 24) and from individuals and businesses. This year a new donation was gratefully received from a Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation grant. This is a significant endorsement to their desire to see the community benefit from the arts.

At this point in time the Longview Outdoor Gallery has donated 17 sculptures to the city’s downtown sculpture “garden” and there is a strong likelihood an 18th piece will be acquired before year’s end. LOG harbors the exciting goal of donating “23 by 23.” Simply put, to donate 23 permanent sculptures in celebration of Longview’s 100th anniversary in 2023. We are sure the Price family would be extremely pleased to see such an achievement occur.