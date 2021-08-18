Thanks to You

FCRC thankful all the support

The Longview School District’s Family Community Resource Center thanks the following agencies/organizations for supporting the FCRC and our families who access our resources.

Thank you to the Eat & Thrive and the Altrusa group for supporting our students who are food challenged with weekend food bags. We also share that the efforts of the Longview School Gardens, Discovery High School, the community members who supported the Discovery High School plant sale, Bethany Lutheran Church, the Firstenburg Foundation of Vancouver and several community members who drop food supplies off keep our pantry full and emergency food boxes ready for our families who are still feeling some food instability during these times.

We also thank Windermere Realty and Twin City Laundry for supporting our families’ laundry needs, and some very special ladies who provided our graduating unaccompanied seniors with handmade quilts, hygiene bags, pillows and pillow cases.

The Longview Police Department has partnered with us to donate bicycles and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Trauma Center partnered with us to provide helmets for our students who could use bikes to get to school.