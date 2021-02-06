Thanks to You

CRHS celebrates school counselor

The week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), highlights the incredible impact school counselors can have in working with students to help their physical and mental well-being, as well as preparing them for college and life after high school.

This important week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century. School counselors work with all students to eliminate mental barriers to learning and help them achieve their academic goals and increase social/emotional skills. School counselors are always actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents. They work in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world. They focus on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development; and they work with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.