Thanks to You

CRHS celebrates school counselor
National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,” was celebrated Monday through Friday, Feb. 1-5.
The week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), highlights the incredible impact school counselors can have in working with students to help their physical and mental well-being, as well as preparing them for college and life after high school.
This important week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century. School counselors work with all students to eliminate mental barriers to learning and help them achieve their academic goals and increase social/emotional skills. School counselors are always actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents. They work in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world. They focus on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development; and they work with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.
School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.
This year, Castle Rock High School is pleased to celebrate our school counselor, Mrs. Michal Wilson. We are grateful for everything you do Mrs. Wilson. Thank you for being our school counselor.
Alyssa Hudson
Health and Fitness Instructor
FCCLA Adviser
Class of 2018 Adviser
Link Crew Adviser
Castle Rock High School
KSD thanks counselors
Kelso School District recognizes National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All In for All Students” (Feb. 1-5).
This is a great time to recognize our remarkable school counselors for the impact they have in helping Kelso students achieve school success and plan for a career. Now, more than ever during these unique and challenging times our Kelso counselors are making a positive difference.
Our school counselors are charged with implementing comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the demands of the 21st century. Through collaboration with other counselors, school district staff, and parents/ guardians, they focus on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development.