Thanks to You

Highlander fest

a great success

We thank all the volunteers, businesses, organizations, sponsors and participants who helped make the 2022 Kelso Highlander Festival a success.

It was a great weekend full of fun and bagpipes. Our goal is to have a cultural event steeped in Scottish tradition which brings people to Kelso. With the community’s support, we will continue to grow and be able to keep the festival a free community celebration of our heritage.

Cindy Keeney, Connie Reams

Festival co-chairs

Mike Fowler, Fiina Fowler, Larry Alexander, Veryl Anderson

KHH thankful

for building help

Over the last two months, the Kalama Helping Hands building received some much needed repair work and painting. With generous donations from Baker Lumber, Builders FirstSource, Miller Paint, Rodda Paint, Sherwin-Williams, Pivotal Painting and Star Rentals, and with leadership from Randy Gillespie and Mike Hendryx of the Kalama Lions Club, the wheelchair ramp was replaced and the old schoolhouse building was pressure washed and repainted.

Thanks to all involved. The Kalama Helping Hands building will shine on for years to come while supporting many families within our community.

A gracious, whole-hearted "thank you" and "well done" to the donors and volunteers who pitched in to make this Kalama Lions Service Project a success. Our community is truly blessed with volunteers that serve and strive to be part of the good.

Anna Toteff Lunday

2022-2023 President

Kalama Lions Club

Foundation grant

will help students

The R.A. Long Scholarship Foundation thanks the Frank L and Arlene G Price Foundation for its recent generosity in awarding a $10,000 grant which will support the future success of our students.

Two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to deserving graduates of the class of 2023 who will attend Lower Columbia College or Clark College.

At R.A. Long, our motto is “Pride in a Rich Tradition.” Generous support from our alumni, and community members such as the Price Foundation will help keep the tradition moving forward in the years to come.

Donations are gratefully accepted, and can be mailed to: R.A. Long Scholarship Foundation, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview, WA 98632.

Elaine Theriault

Foundation member

R.A. Long High School