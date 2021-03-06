Thanks to You

Mindy Kleine and her son, Cash, got me a beautiful card holder box. It is filled with more than 500 cards; more than 200 made by school children (with one special intermediate school card in Braille); and more than 100 cards from my VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) brothers and sisters from all over the United States, including one from North Pole, Alaska, from Finland (50h TCW Hq, WWII), from Castle Rock businesses, family and friends. I received candy, homemade cookies, balloons, eight bouquets of flowers, a birthday photo book, and beautiful homemade cards, including one cloth stitched one.

My friend Judy Hagen made preparations for the Patriot Honor Guard to have a parade for me. The Clark County 911 chief organized this event. It included the Castle Rock Police Department, the Cowlitz County Sheriff and Cowlitz Sheriff’s search dog, first responders, the Patriot Honor Guard, the Toutle VFW Post and Auxiliary, cars with family and friends, and my nephew Rod Kirk’s decorated 1938 fire truck.

The Clark County 911 chief presented me with a Kindness 911 Award for my 83 years of service with the VFW Auxiliary and also gave me a handmade wooden 177-pus flag plaque along with a special coin. This group also sang to me.