Thanks to You

Thank you KSD classified workers
Classified Employees Week was March 1-5, a great time to recognize the dedication and hard work of our classified staff.
These unsung heroes of education enrich the Kelso School District and help us achieve success in our day to day operations.
They include: athletic staff, clerks, custodians, district office, family support, health care, maintenance, nutrition, paraeducators, pool, secretaries, technology and transportation.
By supporting student learning, our classified employees are crucial partners with teachers and parents.
Regardless of the task at hand, they show up and step up in ways many never see, as they give their all every day to our Kelso students, staff and families.
Please join me in thanking our classified staff for being a fundamental component of student success.
Their labors are essential to making our district great.
Mary Beth Tack
Superintendent
Kelso School DistrictThanks for a great birthday
Dreams of a 100th Birthday Dance disappeared with COVID-19, so I decided to go for 100 cards instead. My daughter, Mariilynn Claypool, sent birthday invitations to family and friends telling them of my goal. My granddaughter, Meg Claypool, made me a web page of my 100 year life.
Mindy Kleine and her son, Cash, got me a beautiful card holder box. It is filled with more than 500 cards; more than 200 made by school children (with one special intermediate school card in Braille); and more than 100 cards from my VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) brothers and sisters from all over the United States, including one from North Pole, Alaska, from Finland (50h TCW Hq, WWII), from Castle Rock businesses, family and friends. I received candy, homemade cookies, balloons, eight bouquets of flowers, a birthday photo book, and beautiful homemade cards, including one cloth stitched one.
My friend Judy Hagen made preparations for the Patriot Honor Guard to have a parade for me. The Clark County 911 chief organized this event. It included the Castle Rock Police Department, the Cowlitz County Sheriff and Cowlitz Sheriff’s search dog, first responders, the Patriot Honor Guard, the Toutle VFW Post and Auxiliary, cars with family and friends, and my nephew Rod Kirk’s decorated 1938 fire truck.
The Clark County 911 chief presented me with a Kindness 911 Award for my 83 years of service with the VFW Auxiliary and also gave me a handmade wooden 177-pus flag plaque along with a special coin. This group also sang to me.
Everyone wrote something loving in their cards. The love and support that I received from community, family, friends and strangers is overwhelming.