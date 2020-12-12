Thanks to You

Many thanks for Doll Tea support
The Salvation Army and members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha would like to thank everyone who participated in or volunteered for the Annual Doll Tea held in November. All proceeds from the tea will support the Salvation Army’s Christmas Center, which provides toys, clothes, food and other gifts for area families who are struggling financially.
Even with the COVID-19 restrictions, the 48th Annual Tea this year raised more than $1,200 for the Christmas Center, which is crucial to the success of helping local families at Christmas.
We thank Jeff Wilson, Lonnie Knowles, Rick and Val Rushmer, the Ladies of the Lake Quilters Guild, Spencer Boudreau, Diane Mundel, Brandy Kays, Stephanie McGraw, Mary Jane Areinke, Beth Gilhuly, Koelsch Communities, Jeannie DeVitt, Diane Craft, and the Calvary Community Church and Pastor Eugene Curry.
Please accept our gratitude and forgive us if we left your name off the list.
If you missed the Doll Tea, donations can be made directly to the Salvation Army at 1639 10th Ave., Longview or by calling 360-423-3990.
Beverly Gilmore
Salvation Army Christmas Center coordinator
Thanks for the FCRC support
The Longview School District Family Community Resource center staff and families thank the following organizations and businesses for keeping food in the tummies of our families who have been food challenged in the last month.
Thank you to E.A.T. and the Altrusa ladies who are collectively providing weekend food bags to 230 Longview School District children each week. Thank you to AmeriGroup Insurance and Charlie’s Produce out of Seattle for providing fresh fruits and veggies each week for our emergency food boxes. We also thank the owners of our local Grocery Outlet for the over-the-top generous ham donation and the support of Thanksgiving fixings for more than 100 families. Thank you as well to the produce and bakery staffs at the Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway for all the work to organize our groceries for the holiday boxes and for the wonderful discounts given to us by both stores. A huge thank you goes our to the ladies from Faithful Servants who helped load, unload and distribute the Thanksgiving boxes to our families during our drive-through holiday box distribution.
We also appreciate the school supply donations from the Dollar Store; diapers and bottom wipes from United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties; and the mittens, hats, scarves and coat donations from our community members who have been having local drives in their golf groups, bunco groups, etc., to provide our students through the FCRC as the cold weather hits.
It always is overwhelming to see how much support is given to our families that are struggling with food insecurity during these difficult times. We are a very generous community that really reaches out and helps our kids and their families.
Thank you.
Mollie DuBois,
homeless and foster
care liaison
Longview School District
