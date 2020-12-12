Thanks to You

Thank you to E.A.T. and the Altrusa ladies who are collectively providing weekend food bags to 230 Longview School District children each week. Thank you to AmeriGroup Insurance and Charlie’s Produce out of Seattle for providing fresh fruits and veggies each week for our emergency food boxes. We also thank the owners of our local Grocery Outlet for the over-the-top generous ham donation and the support of Thanksgiving fixings for more than 100 families. Thank you as well to the produce and bakery staffs at the Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway for all the work to organize our groceries for the holiday boxes and for the wonderful discounts given to us by both stores. A huge thank you goes our to the ladies from Faithful Servants who helped load, unload and distribute the Thanksgiving boxes to our families during our drive-through holiday box distribution.