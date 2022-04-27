Thanks to You

KSD thankful for teachers

In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6), I thank each of the amazing teachers in our Kelso community for the pivotal role they play in the lives of our students and families.

Every day our teachers plan and deliver carefully crafted lessons to educate all learners in getting what they need when and where they need it. Supporting each and every student where they are, teachers continually individualize instruction. They motivate our youth and instill a love of learning that will serve students long after they have graduated.

Our Kelso teachers create an environment where they deeply know, value, and elevate the voice of each and every student. They implement standards-based, data-driven, rigorous and culturally-responsive instruction that supports students’ academic and social emotional learning.

I greatly appreciate our Kelso teachers’ commitment and dedication to our students. The difference they make is truly life-changing.

Please join me in thanking and honoring our teachers this year.

Mary Beth Tack

Superintendent

Kelso School District

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.