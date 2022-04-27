 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
People

Thanks to You

  • 0
Logo: Thanks to You

KSD thankful for teachers

In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6), I thank each of the amazing teachers in our Kelso community for the pivotal role they play in the lives of our students and families.

Every day our teachers plan and deliver carefully crafted lessons to educate all learners in getting what they need when and where they need it. Supporting each and every student where they are, teachers continually individualize instruction. They motivate our youth and instill a love of learning that will serve students long after they have graduated.

Our Kelso teachers create an environment where they deeply know, value, and elevate the voice of each and every student. They implement standards-based, data-driven, rigorous and culturally-responsive instruction that supports students’ academic and social emotional learning.

I greatly appreciate our Kelso teachers’ commitment and dedication to our students. The difference they make is truly life-changing.

People are also reading…

Please join me in thanking and honoring our teachers this year.

Mary Beth Tack

Superintendent

Kelso School District

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices

Goodrich — Dale D., 40, of Castle Rock, died April 14. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Death Notices

Amerine — Robert E., 72, of Woodland, died April 12. All County Cremation and Burial Service.

Death Notices

Duke — Tiffany Colette, 51, of Longview, died April 11 at home Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Death Notice

Jurgensen — Marla Rae, 58, of Clatskanie, died April 21 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you be eating more anchovies? Check out their health benefits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News