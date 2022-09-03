Thanks to You

FISH thankful for $10K grant

The Honorable Frank L and Arlene G Price Foundation recently awarded a grant in the amount of $10,000 to the local non-profit FISH of Cowlitz County. The board of directors of FISH offers our sincere thanks and gratitude for this generous gift.

This funding will be used locally to purchase milk to add to the food boxes FISH distributes to hungry families through our network of 18 churches in Longview and Kelso.

Now more than ever, donations from generous people and organizations like the Price Foundation are essential to the ongoing success of our all-volunteer nonprofit. FISH provides food, prescription medications, dental care and eye glasses, help with utility bills, work shoes, bus passes, and other assistance to our neighbors in need.

For details, or to donate, please visit our website at fishofcowlitzcounty.org.

Bob Theriault,

Board president

FISH of Cowlitz County

Golf tourney a big success

On July 20-21, 2022, the Heritage Bank Women’s Scramble was held at Three Rivers Golf Course. We had a field of 94 players from Washington, Oregon and as far away as Arizona. This tournament was a great success due to some very fine local sponsors and organizations. Because of the generous help from our many sponsors, our tournament will be able to make donations to Meals on Wheels, the Emergency Support Shelter and Phoenix House.

Our deepest gratitude to our Title Sponsor Heritage Bank and Lorie Blaine for her guidance and assistance in helping our tournament become the great success it is each year.

We express our thanks and appreciation to the following: Hole-In-One Sponsors Max Kamp of Continental Investor Services, KP Sponsor Eldon Robbins Auto Sales and Long Drive Sponsor All-Out Sewer & Drain Service. Platinum Sponsors were Twin City Bank, Waste Control and Recycling, Mary’s Bar and Grill, Jerri Henry of Cowlitz Boat and RV Storage, and Noelle Hamilton Attorney at Law. Our Gold Sponsors were the Three Rivers Men’s Association, Woodstove Warehouse, Steelscape, Triangle Bowl, The Futcher Group, Comfort Inn and Claudia Timmerman of Homer’s Bread. Bronze Sponsors were Anderson and Anderson Advisory; and Reitsch, Weston and Blondin Law Offices.

Thank you also goes to the Three Rivers Women’s 18 Hole Association who donated gifts and time to make a very successful raffle that will benefit children at Christmas.

A special thank you goes to Pat Palmer of Copies Today/Speedy Litho.

We also express our deep gratitude to the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, and Lance Satcher and his staff from Three Rivers Golf Course for all their time and effort in making our golf tournament a huge success.

Finally, a heartfelt Thank you to Dot Joslin for all her computer work and especially our Goodfellas for your donation of time and energy to our ladies event.

Patti Humpla and Jody Harper

Co-chairwomen

Heritage Bank Women’s Scramble

Thanks for golf tourney support

A heartfelt thank you to all of the sponsors of, and participants in, the fifth annual Cowlitz County Service Center “Forget Me Not” golf tournament held at the Three Rivers Golf Course. Your support enables the service center to provide assistance to a multitude of veterans of all branches of the Armed Forces.

Honoring our veterans are the following sponsors: Keigan Baker family (his memory), Dennis Weber, American Legion posts No. 155 and 25, Anderson and Anderson Advisory, Audio Express, Behrends Auto Body, Bob and Jeanette Inman, Brian Huffman, the Canterbury Inn, Central Welding, Bud Clary Chevrolet/Subaru, Cascade Eye Care, Collins Architectural Group, Copies Today, Corner Cafe, Diamond Showcase, Elam’s Home Furnishings, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Grocery Outlet, Gunnar’s Auto Supply, Hilander Dental, HEVIN, Hop-N-Grape, Interfor, Jessica and Tom Baker, Julie Rinard (Chamber of Commerce), Sherrie Owren, Ken Anshultz (in memory), Lexington Minit Mart, Longview Orthopedic, Longview Pioneer Lions Club, Newrock Homes, Pat Connors (Kelso golf team), Legion Riders (Patriot Guard), Patriotic Housewives, Quality Gear Inc., REMAX, the Sari Family, Sign Print 360, SERVPRO, Sloan’s Abbey Carpeting and Floors, Storybook Delights, Teri’s Restaurant, The Sugar Pearl Dessert, Three Rivers Golf Course, the Triangle Tavern, He Brews Coffee, Dale McGhee and Sons, Kalama Spirits, Cascade Title, Scythe Brewing Co., Sherwin Williams, Jeff Bopp, the Kelso Theatre Pub, the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, Les Schwa Tires, Bob Beal (State Farm Insurance), Michelle Screneaux, Red Lobster, Mary’s Bar and Grill, Freddy’s Just for the Halibut, Bart Finnel, Country Folks Deli, Stewart Title, Life Mortgage, Rightline Equipment, Vetter Plumbing, Guild Mortgage, Jon Buell, Waste Control Recycling, Weatherguard, Fischer Insurance, McCord’s Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge, Stirling Honda, Hart C’s, REMAX Results, Country Financial, Edward Jones (Ron Horn), Sessions Plumbing and Jeff Tack.

Jim Stonier

Trustee

Cowlitz County Veterans’ Service Center

CR Fair board is thankful for help

The Castle Rock Fair Board thanks everyone who helped put on the 2019 Castle Rock Fair. We could not have done it without you.

American Legion Post No. 175, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Rock Products Direct Inc., Joe Godinho, 4 Corners Farm and Garden, Dr. Karl Salzsieder, the Castle Rock Future Farmers of America, David and Kristin Niehenke, Rylee Niehenke, Julia Collins, Debbie and Riley Harden, Nichole Krone, Mary and Abby Walker, Michelle Garn, Michelle Hanke, Daren and Karen Ashby, Brian Flatt, Sherry Flatt, Kevin Johnson, Wisdom Agyei, Michael Stephens, the Lower Columbia Woodcarvers, Charlie and Barbara Rutherford, Jill Smith, Marina Smith, The Flower Pot, Julie McDonald, Sue Pulse, Susan Wooldridge, Terry Forsyth, Brandon Kolk, Brenda Hornbuckle, Paulette Graham, Matt and Colleen Langdon, Cristy Langdon, Wileen and Larry Carlton, Colby Davidson, Kristina Higginbotham, Darwin and Barbara Rider, Pam Watson, Tracy and Emily Wilbur, Teresa and Nicholas Proudfit, Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board, Cowltiz County Sheriff deputies, Star Rentals, Rick Hoyer, Jim Johnson, Janet Prince, Coni Bush, Alainna Boyer, Larry and Judy Eychaner, Gary and Marti Boshart, Becca and Steven Ward, Thomas and Kenzie Ward, Erin Shower, Friends of the Castle Rock Fair, Steve and Heather Ogden, Paige and Rylee Ogden, Phyllis Ogden, Clarence and Roxanne Knutson, Wayne and Bonnie Guthmiller, the Lewis and Clark Bowmen, Heather and Brian Wilbur, the Castle Rock Police Department, the Castle Rock Public Works Department, the Castle Rock Fire Department, the Castle Rock School District, Castle Rock Christian Church, Talise Duff, the city of Castle Rock, the Parents of the Castle Rock High School class of 2023, the Washington State Department of Transportation, Jim and Nancy Chennault, The Heritage Garden Team, the America in Bloom Team, Linda Staudinger, Eldon Hunter, the Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club, and everyone who helped on “Clean-Up Days.”

If we have missed anyone, we are sorry.

A big thank you to all who helped make this year’s fair a success.

Castle Rock Fair Board

Gary Boshart, president

Barbara Rider, treasurer