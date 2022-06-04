Thanks to You

LCSG gets a garden truck

Thank you to our wonderful community of supporters for helping add a heavy duty workhorse garden truck to our fleet.

Jammie’s Environmental outfitted it with an automatic dump bed that already is making our jobs so much easier.

With a staff of seven and 19 gardens, we are grateful to have such a reliable vehicle to haul equipment and supplies to make learning come to life for all the kids we get to work with every day.

Thank you for supporting our mission in this important way.

Please say hi and give “Raven” a wave if you see us around town.

Lower Columbia School Gardens

LAT gets grant for bike racks

Longview Active Transportation gives a big thank you to the people who helped with executing the grant provided LAT by the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. Many people in Cowlitz County are not aware the county and Longview are on one of the most popular bike touring routes in the USA. We welcome people from all over the world with some of them biking from Alaska to San Diego and beyond.

Given the generous grant provided by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, citizen volunteers and members of Longview city staff installed new bike racks downtown at popular locations on Commerce, 14th and 15th avenues; and in the Civic Circle. These bike racks provide somewhere safe for people to lock their bicycles while shopping, grabbing a meal, or just visiting the commercial district. Also, directional signs guiding tourists to facilities they might need while visiting Longview were installed on West Side Highway and Fisher’s Lane, and on Ocean Beach Highway and Pacific Way. These signs will encourage bike tourists to stop and shop before going to their next destination..

In addition, the grant included event bicycle racks. Now, when festival attendees bicycle to one of the summer festivals, they will be able to lock their bikes to one of our 10 new portable event bicycle racks. Biking to the festival allows attendees to start their festive day right from their own front yard, on their bike.

A true volunteer program and tremendous thanks to the following for their support of this project: Kurt Sacha, Ken Hash, Morgan Palmer, Nancy Vandehey, Longview City Sign Shop, Longview City Street Department, Love INC, Matt Carnahan, Rick Jaspers, Pat Keating, Clark Carroll, Trey Davis, Art Birkmeyer, Marti Fine, George Winn, Matt Keebler, Genece Cooper, Bethany Stockton of Sportworks, John Akers, the Longview Complete Streets Committee, and the Longview Lodging Tax Advisory Tax Committee.

Longview Active

Transportation

CORE Health receives grant

CORE Health received a very generous Challenge grant from The Health Care Foundation for the amount of $20,000.

This Challenge grant is to fund the Working from Home for Safety and Health Project, and will go toward purchasing computers and support equipment to enable CORE providers the ability to offer Cowlitz County client services through remote appointments.

We are so beyond thankful for this grant and how it will assist us in offering the best possible services for those in Cowlitz County.

Leah Parsons

Community relations coordinator

CORE HEALTH

Safety City project benefits students

On behalf of the Cowlitz County Target Zero Task Force, we thank all of our partners who supported our Safety City project this year, which benefitted the first-grade students throughout Cowlitz County.

Many people make events like these possible and successful, and your contributions made all the difference.

Dianne Swanson

Target Zero manager

Washington Traffic Safety Commission

