Thanks to You

Thanks for Link

Thrift Shop help

Thank you to all the members of the Lake Guild and River Ranch Guild, and to the volunteers who “masked up” and worked at the Link Thrift Shop this year.

This group of strong-willed and kind-hearted women contributed countless hours of hard work. Despite being closed four months out of the year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Thrift Shop still raised a total of $30,000 to donate to Youth and Family Link in 2020.

These funds serve only those who are in need in Cowlitz County. As with all donations, this helps build a strong community of local support for families in need. Throughout the years, funds from the Link Thrift Shop have provided after school and before school programs, teen mentoring, drug prevention programs, and outreach to increase health access.